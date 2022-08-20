PICTURES | Delight and despair: Test fever grips nation after Proteas trounce England

The Proteas added to South Africa's sporting good feeling of recent months by comprehensively beating England in the first Test at Lord's.

South Africa dismissed England for 149 in their second innings before tea on the third day, with the Proteas effectively winning the game in six sessions after most of Wednesday's first day was lost to rain.

Short as it was, the third day provided plenty of picturesque moments, especially ones to savour if you're a South African fan.

Here's the action from a different lens.

PICTURE GALLERY: