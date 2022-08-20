PICTURES | Delight and despair: Test fever grips nation after Proteas trounce England

Anrich Nortje of South Africa celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of Alex Lees of England during day three of the First LV= Insurance Test Match between England and South Africa at Lords Cricket Ground on August 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
The Proteas added to South Africa's sporting good feeling of recent months by comprehensively beating England in the first Test at Lord's.
South Africa dismissed England for 149 in their second innings before tea on the third day, with the Proteas effectively winning the game in six sessions after most of Wednesday's first day was lost to rain.
Short as it was, the third day provided plenty of picturesque moments, especially ones to savour if you're a South African fan.
Here's the action from a different lens.
PICTURE GALLERY:
Anrich Nortje of South Africa celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of Alex Lees of England during day three of the First LV= Insurance Test Match between England and South Africa at Lords Cricket Ground on August 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
South Africa's Anrich Nortje jumps to avoid the ball. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
AFP
South Africa's Kyle Verreynne takes the ball behind the stumps as South Africa close in on an early win on day 3 of the first Test match between England and South Africa at the Lords cricket ground in London on August 19, 2022. - South Africa won the match by an Innings and 12 runs. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)
AFP
Keshav Maharaj of South Africa celebrates taking the wicket of Zak Crawley of England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
England captain Ben Stokes is caught out on the boundary off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Anrich Nortje of South Africa celebrates with captain Dean Elgar. (Photo by Gareth Copley - ECB/ECB via Getty Images )
Getty Images
Anrich Nortje. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Getty Images
England captain Ben Stokes reacts after being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada of South Africa. (Photo by Gareth Copley - ECB/ECB via Getty Images )
Getty Images
Kagiso Rabada of South Africa celebrates dismissing England captain Ben Stokes during day three of the First LV= Insurance Test Match between England and South Africa at Lords Cricket Ground on August 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley - ECB/ECB via Getty Images )
Getty Images
Dean Elgar (L) and Proteas teammates celebrate. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
AFP
