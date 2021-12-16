Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

PICTURES | Indian cricket team officially lands in SA for summer tour

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Indian cricket team. (BCCI / Twitter)
Indian cricket team. (BCCI / Twitter)

The Indian cricket team arrived in Johannesburg on Thursday and headed straight for their bio-secure base at the start of a curtailed South Africa tour.

India will play three Tests and three one-day internationals despite a surge in coronavirus cases in South Africa, but four planned T20 internationals have been dropped from the original schedule.

"Indian team has arrived safely in Johannesburg," tweeted Cricket South Africa board chairman Lawson Naidoo. "All set for Friendship Series starting on Boxing Day."

The official CSA twitter account posted pictures of the players arriving and then boarding a bus which took them to a bio-secure location within easy reach of the venues of the first two Tests, Centurion and Johannesburg.

The first Test starts on December 26, the second on January 3.

The Indian team will then fly to Cape Town for the third Test starting on January 11 and will stay in the same accommodation in the city for the one-day games in Paarl and Cape Town.

The Indians flew on a chartered aircraft and will be confined to their hotel and the cricket grounds in a country which has had a rapid rise rate of Covid infections following the identification of the Omicron variant.

The country's Department of Health reported 26 976 new cases on Wednesday but Cricket South Africa medical officer Shuaib Manjra is confident that the series will not be affected by the pandemic.

Dr Manjra said on Tuesday that new guidelines had been agreed by CSA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Because all the squad members are fully vaccinated, anyone testing positive during the tour will be able to isolate in their hotel room instead of having to leave the "bubble", unless they have severe symptoms. Close contacts will be able to continue training.

The tour is of crucial importance to the cash-strapped host body, which announced a R221 million loss at its annual meeting in October.

Although the T20 games were earlier this month cut from the original schedule, the India tour is expected to earn CSA about R600 million in broadcast fees and other income.

It is not yet clear whether spectators will be able to attend matches.

The South African government currently allows a maximum of 2 000 people for outdoor gatherings but revised regulations are expected to be announced soon following the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Test Squads

South Africa

Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper, Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Beuran Hendricks (Western Province), George Linde (Western Province), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Prenelan Subrayen (Dolphins), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Duanne Olivier (Lions)

India

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiaproteasindia tourcricket south africacricket
loading... Live
Australia 221/2
England 0
View More
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 5783 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 950 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3093 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 4923 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo