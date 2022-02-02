Players to discuss testifying at Mark Boucher's hearing - Elgar

Proteas Test skipper Dean Elgar said player testimonies would be something they'll be discussing as a group.

The players may be called up to testify at coach Mark Boucher's disciplinary proceedings in May.

The Proteas depart for New Zealand on Wednesday night for their two-Test series that starts on 17 February.

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar said his team still have to discuss the matter of players having to testify at coach Mark Boucher's disciplinary proceedings.

The date of the hearings from 16 to 20 May means Boucher can oversee the upcoming New Zealand tour that South Africa leaves for on Wednesday night and next month's home engagement against Bangladesh.

However, CSA said in a statement that some players would be required to testify in the proceedings, with Elgar saying they were only made aware of that on Wednesday morning.

"The process of the hearing was pretty new to me and as a player, I don't think you've got a lot of control over that," Elgar said.

"Those processes have formalities and when they're on, you have to follow those processes to clear your name.

"It's something we have to chat about as the matter is new to us. We were only informed about it today from a media release.

"We haven't heard anything else, but I doubt it will affect the team and this process has always been up in the air for a while.

"We did have a feeling that it may come to this point where players may be asked to testify in the hearing."

While the outcome of the hearings can't be pre-empted, even though CSA has, through the charge sheet, motioned to have Boucher dismissed if he's found guilty of his gross misconduct charges.

With the player testimonies set to be a big part of the Black Lives Matters and Enoch Nkwe matters that Boucher must also answer for, victimisation and alienation become a prospect.

Elgar though, was confident that the South African Cricketer's Association, through its chief executive officer Andrew Breetzke, had processes in place to look after players.

"We do have quite some time until May to establish some concrete grounds for players with regards to SACA," Elgar said.

"I'm pretty sure they'll come into play to assist us in this process if players are asked to testify. I haven't heard anything with regards to who will testify and when.

"Andrew Breetzke has the player's welfare and wellbeing as a priority and it's awesome to have him in our corner.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he already had these things in place, but I'm not sure if this is a presser to discuss the hearings or us going to New Zealand.

"We may as well call it now."