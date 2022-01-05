Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Pre-lunch burst moves Rabada past big Vern on SA's Test wicket list

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (AFP)
South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (AFP)
Randy Brooks / AFP
  • Kagiso Rabada's burst before lunch saw him move past Vernon Philander on South Africa's list of highest Test wicket-takers.
  • Rabada now has 226 wickets at an average of 22.44.
  • Vernon Philander, who is commentating on the ongoing Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers, took 224 sticks.

Kagiso Rabada's pre-lunch burst on the third day of the second Test against India saw him move past Vernon Philander on South Africa's list of wicket-takers.

His critical dismissals of Ajinkya Rahane (58), Cheteshwar Pujara (53), and Rishabh Pant (0) not only helped check India's affirmative progress in the second Test against India at the Wanderers on Wednesday but moved him into seventh on South Africa's all-time list.

Rabada now has 226 Test wickets after taking 3/77 in India's second innings of 266. 

LIVE SCORECARD | South Africa v India, 2nd Test

He's also passed Philander's mark of 224 in 49 matches as Philander took 64 games to get his scalps.

That he's taken lesser innings and matches to get to the mark is highlighted in the strike rate, with Rabada's one being 40.8 as compared to Philander's 50.8.

Where a slight difference lies is in five-wicket hauls and averages where Philander (22.32 and 13 five-wicket hauls) narrowly shades Rabada (22.44 and 10 five-wicket hauls).

Rabada's next targets from the wicket-takers list perspective are Jacques Kallis (291 from 165 matches at 32.63) and Morne Morkel (309 from 86 Tests at 27.66).

South Africa's highest wicket-takers in Test cricket:

1. Dale Steyn - 439

2. Shaun Pollock - 421

3. Makhaya Ntini - 390

4. Allan Donald - 330

5. Morne Morkel - 309

6. Jacques Kallis - 291

7. Kagiso Rabada - 226

8. Vernon Philander - 224

9. Hugh Tayfield - 170

10. Paul Adams - 134

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiaproteasindia test serieskagiso rabadajohannesburgcricket
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6061 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 974 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3303 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5178 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo