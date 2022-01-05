Pre-lunch burst moves Rabada past big Vern on SA's Test wicket list

Kagiso Rabada's burst before lunch saw him move past Vernon Philander on South Africa's list of highest Test wicket-takers.

Rabada now has 226 wickets at an average of 22.44.

Vernon Philander, who is commentating on the ongoing Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers, took 224 sticks.

Kagiso Rabada's pre-lunch burst on the third day of the second Test against India saw him move past Vernon Philander on South Africa's list of wicket-takers.

His critical dismissals of Ajinkya Rahane (58), Cheteshwar Pujara (53), and Rishabh Pant (0) not only helped check India's affirmative progress in the second Test against India at the Wanderers on Wednesday but moved him into seventh on South Africa's all-time list.

Rabada now has 226 Test wickets after taking 3/77 in India's second innings of 266.

He's also passed Philander's mark of 224 in 49 matches as Philander took 64 games to get his scalps.

That he's taken lesser innings and matches to get to the mark is highlighted in the strike rate, with Rabada's one being 40.8 as compared to Philander's 50.8.

Where a slight difference lies is in five-wicket hauls and averages where Philander (22.32 and 13 five-wicket hauls) narrowly shades Rabada (22.44 and 10 five-wicket hauls).

Rabada's next targets from the wicket-takers list perspective are Jacques Kallis (291 from 165 matches at 32.63) and Morne Morkel (309 from 86 Tests at 27.66).

South Africa's highest wicket-takers in Test cricket:

1. Dale Steyn - 439

2. Shaun Pollock - 421

3. Makhaya Ntini - 390

4. Allan Donald - 330

5. Morne Morkel - 309

6. Jacques Kallis - 291

7. Kagiso Rabada - 226

8. Vernon Philander - 224

9. Hugh Tayfield - 170

10. Paul Adams - 134