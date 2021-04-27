Protea Parnell reveals meaning behind No 45 jersey: 'Support and love for my brother'

Proteas cricketer Wayne Parnell has explained why he wears the number 45 on his back while playing for English county Northamptonshire.

Parnell revealed on Twitter he wears the number to show support for his former Warriors team-mate Solo Nqweni.

"Wearing the number '45' this season @NorthantsCCC to show my support and love for my brother @SoloNqweni," he wrote.

Nqweni had worn the number 45 while he played for the Warriors.

Wearing the number ‘45’ this season @NorthantsCCC to show my support and love for my brother @SoloNqweni ?????? pic.twitter.com/9MeBySGfZA — Wayne Parnell (@WayneParnell) April 25, 2021

Nqweni was hospitalised in 2019 after contracting Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), a rare disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the nervous system.

Nqweni, 27, revealed last year that he had also contracted coronavirus.

"So last year I got GBS, and have been battling this disease for the past 10 months and I'm only half way through my recovery. I got TB, my liver failed and my kidney failed. Now today I tested positive for corona virus. I don’t understand why all of this is happening to me," he wrote in May 2020.

After it was learnt that Nqweni contracted GBS, the Proteas pulled together to donate R50 000 to his medical expenses.

Nqweni played 36 first class matches since 2012.

Parnell, meanwhile, joined Northamptonshire as an overseas player in all formats for the 2021 season.

The 31-year-old will return to South Africa after the English season to play for Western Province.