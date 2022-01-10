Proteas ace Rabada on what sets Test cricket apart: 'It's like life'

Kagiso Rabada is one of the most attractive bowlers on the T20 world circuit and remains hot property in the IPL, but he believes that Test cricket is the format of the game that pushes players the most.

The 26-year-old will earn his 50th Test cap against India at Newlands in the series finale from Tuesday.

With 226 wickets to his name in the format, Rabada is on course to challenge Dale Steyn (439) as his country's all-time leading wicket-taker.

However, the obvious stumbling block to that landmark is simply the amount of Test cricket that is being played in the current climate.

South Africa only played six Test matches in 2021, and there are growing concerns that the game's oldest format is under threat, with lucrative T20 leagues worldwide continuing to prove popular.

Rabada, though, has a philosophical view on what makes Test cricket so special.

"It tests you in every sort of way," Rabada said.

"It tests you mentally, it tests you from a skills perspective, and it tests your longevity. It's kind of like life in that it ebbs and flows and always finds a way to challenge you as a team and an individual.

"Whether you're on a hundred or your team is up against it and you need a miracle with the ball, the rewards are much sweeter because you invest more of your energy for a longer period of time in variable conditions.

"It's very seldom that you have a flawless Test match. There is always some challenge that's going to come your way. That's what I feel sets Test cricket apart from any other format; it's like life."

One area where Rabada would like to see a change, though, is in the bubble living players and team management are forced to endure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The bubbles are definitely not sustainable. That's something that every cricketer, media member and management can agree with," said Rabada.

"We are still human beings and we would still like our freedom. Freedom is a right, after all.

"It's unfortunate that we've had to be confirmed to a small space, but at the end of the day we are here for a reason and we have to remind ourselves that we are still getting an opportunity to earn and do what we love through this pandemic."

The third Test against India in Cape Town starts at 10:30 on Tuesday.