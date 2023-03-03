1h ago

Proteas adamant wily Dean Elgar remains 'massive' to their cause, but does he feel the same?

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
Dean Elgar congratulates Keegan Petersen. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
  • Temba Bavuma and the Proteas consider Dean Elgar vital to their Test future, but is the veteran opener still on the same page?
  • Elgar was demoted as Test captain following the appointment of coach Shukri Conrad and apparently wasn't happy about it.
  • The left-hander responded with a crucial 71 in the first Test against the West Indies, proving an "example of what SA cricket is about". 

Has Temba Bavuma dropped a hint that Dean Elgar, one of his key allies in the Proteas leadership group, is considering his international future?

The national team's new Test skipper was adamant that he wants his 35-year-old predecessor, notably demoted from his role before the start of the two-match series against the West Indies, to remain integral to the process of building the team under new red-ball coach Shukri Conrad.

But he then subtly dropped a line that suggests that ideal is in doubt.

"For me, I wouldn't want him to go anywhere," Bavuma said following South Africa's victory by 87 runs over the Windies in the first Test in Centurion.

"I think his body might be saying something else, but Dean's a massive player for us."

A report a few weeks back alleged that Elgar reacted "angrily" to being informed by Enoch Nkwe, Cricket South Africa's director of cricket, and Conrad that the latter and Bavuma were more aligned in terms of the new direction the team wants to go in.

The feisty left-handed opener, who actually boasts the second-best winning percentage for any Proteas Test captain playing more than 10 Tests, was included in the squad for the series and summarily responded with a crucial 71 at SuperSport Park this week.

His fluent effort, scored in the first innings, was part of a 141-run opening stand with the resurgent Aiden Markram. 

"Dean's a massive player, not just in terms of the bat, but mentally. He's really an example of what SA cricket is about. He's always willing to prove the point," said Bavuma.

"Yes, people might criticise and say he didn't go out and get a big one. But in the context of the game, the guy really put us in a more than strong position to eventually win the game."

It was also very apparent how Bavuma continually leaned on Elgar to discuss bowling changes and tactics on the field, very clearly suggesting that there's mutual respect between the two men.  

"He's had his challenges that he's had to deal with and it's great to see him go out and answer questions with regards to those challenges. He's also a great influence in how we want to go about our batting," said Bavuma.

"It's all good and well when it's spoken about in meetings, but when a senior player like him, who carries so much on his shoulders already, goes out and gets a 70 [it's very motivating]."

Whether South Africa's dearth of Test cricket after this series prompts Elgar to call it a day or the break reinvigorates him remains to be seen.

The second Test at the Wanderers starts on Wednesday.


 
