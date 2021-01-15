Proteas jet off for historic Pakistan tour, forced into late squad change

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Friday that the Proteas have been cleared to travel to Pakistan ahead of the two-match Test series and three-match T20 series.

The Proteas will tour Pakistan for the first time in 14 years and will be led by skipper Quinton de Kock.

In a press release on Friday, CSA confirmed that the entire Proteas touring party's Covid-19 tests, which was taken on Tuesday and Thursday, all came back negative.

The Proteas will now depart South Africa on Friday evening and will enter into a period of quarantine upon arrival in Karachi.

The Proteas will be without Dolphins seamer Ottniel Baartman, who has been ruled out of the tour due to "medical reasons of a separate nature".

This was meant to be Baartman's maiden national call-up and the 27-year-old had been preparing for Pakistan in the ongoing One Day Cup in Potchefstroom.

As a result, the Warriors' Marco Jansen has been called up to the Test squad. This is Jansen's first national call up.

20-year-old Jansen is currently number two in the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series leading wicket-takers column with 21 wickets at an average of 20.71.

The historic tour will be in line with stringent Covid-19 protocols, which were put in place in conjunction with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Proteas squad:

Quinton de Kock (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), Faf du Plessis (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins), Marco Jansen (Warriors).

Proteas tour to Pakistan:

26-30 January - 1st Test at the National Stadium, Karachi (07:00 SA time)

4-8 February - 2nd Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (07:00 SA time)

11 February - 1st T20 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (12:30 SA time)

13 February - 2nd T20 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (12:30 SA time)

14 February - 3rd T20 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (12:30 SA time)

- Compiled by Sport24 staff