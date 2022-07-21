Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Proteas all-rounder Phehlukwayo out of England ODI series following freak clash with teammate

accreditation
Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Andile Phehlukwayo
Andile Phehlukwayo
SAEED KHAN / AFP

Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against England following a concussion he sustained at The Riverside in Durham on Tuesday.

Phehlukwayo collided with Proteas stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj while fielding in their 62-run win over their opponents.

He received medical attention on the field before walking off clutching his chin, visibly chatting and smiling.

Proteas team doctor, Dr Hashendra Ramjee, explained: "Following his concussion, Andile has been monitored closely and has shown signs of improvement. He will now commence his concussion return to play rehabilitation programme."

The Proteas are next in action on Friday in Manchester, with the last of the ODI matches scheduled for Leeds on Sunday.

Proteas ODI squad against England: 

Keshav Maharaj (captain, Dolphins), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Janneman Malan (Rocks), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province)

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
englandproteasandile phehlukwayocricket
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 4496 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 4005 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo