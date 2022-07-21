Proteas all-rounder Phehlukwayo out of England ODI series following freak clash with teammate

Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against England following a concussion he sustained at The Riverside in Durham on Tuesday.

Phehlukwayo collided with Proteas stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj while fielding in their 62-run win over their opponents.

He received medical attention on the field before walking off clutching his chin, visibly chatting and smiling.

Proteas team doctor, Dr Hashendra Ramjee, explained: "Following his concussion, Andile has been monitored closely and has shown signs of improvement. He will now commence his concussion return to play rehabilitation programme."

The Proteas are next in action on Friday in Manchester, with the last of the ODI matches scheduled for Leeds on Sunday.