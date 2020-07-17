Proteas all-rounder to 'take the knee' in support of BLM movement

Proteas all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has thrown his support behind the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 31-year-old says he will be "taking the knee" ahead of Saturday's Solidarity Cup event in Centurion.

Pretorius says the movement stands for stands for "the most basic right all people across the world deserve".

Various sporting codes around the world have seen players engaged in gestures supporting the initiative, notably bending their knees during national anthems or wearing logos.

The movement has gained traction in South Africa and tensions boiled over in the last week after fast bowler Lungi Ngidi said he would take the matter into Proteas the dressing room.

The lanky quick's views copped some harsh criticism, including from former Proteas Rudi Steyn, Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar.



This led to a signed statement signed by 30 former Proteas - all players of colour - and five coaches who wished to air their support for both Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement.



Pretorius, who will play in this weekend's 3 Team Cricket format behind closed doors, took to Instagram on Thursday to share his support for BLM.



"I will be proudly supporting the BLM movement and I will be taking a knee on Saturday. I honestly and whole heartedly believe it’s the right thing to do. I also believe taking the knee is only the start," he wrote.



Pretorius said he did not view the movement as being disrespectful towards other races.

"To me the BLM movement stands for the most basic right all people across the world deserve and that is the right to not be judged or segmented because of his/her colour. But rather for WHO they are.

"It's not a movement that says: 'Black lives are MORE important than any other colour.' It's my brother from another mother asking me please see me for WHO I am and don’t persecute me because of my skin colour.

"Give me the same benefit of the doubt you would given someone with the same colour as you. Yes, the movement says 'Black' but I believe it's relevant to any colour and race."

He added: "As a person and a Christian, I believe it’s my responsibility to strive, to treat every person I come across with the same respect and not judge them.

"We are all equal and loved the same way by God. There are no exceptions. I would love to see my boy one day live in a world where colour has no judgement.

"It’s time to be the change you would like to see in the world. Talk is cheap and action is more powerful. The knee for me means it’s time to take action. #blacklivesmatter."

The 31-year-old will turn out for the Kites in the innovative three-team event.

