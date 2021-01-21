Proteas

Proteas allrounder Wiaan Mulder joins English county side as overseas player

Wiaan Mulder had a decent day with the ball (AFP)
Proteas allrounder Wiaan Mulder has signed to play for English county side Leicestershire as an overseas player in the 2021 season.

The 22-year-old Mulder was impressive in the Proteas' 2-0 Test series victory against Sri Lanka at home earlier this month and is currently with the national side on tour in Pakistan.

Mulder has so far played three Tests and 10 ODIs for South Africa and is touted to have a bright future in international cricket.

He is expected to be available for Leicestershire throughout the English summer.

Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon said: "Wiaan is a top-class allrounder who we have kept an eye on for several months.

"He has recently returned to the international scene and we are delighted to have Wiaan sign for us. Wiaan is a player who is comfortable batting in the top six and is a first-change bowler at the very highest level.

"He is highly experienced for a young player and will add a huge amount to our group.

"I have spoken to many people about Wiaan and everybody has good things to say about how he goes about his work. Wiaan is a match-winner who is very rarely out of the game with his all-round abilities."

It will not be Mulder's first spell in county cricket, having had a stint with Kent in 2019.

- TEAMtalk media

