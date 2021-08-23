Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe set to resign, Cricket SA confirms talks ongoing

Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe is currently engaging with Cricket South Africa's (CSA) leadership having signalled his intention to resign.

This was confirmed by CSA on Monday just two days before the national side was due to fly out for their limited overs tour of Sri Lanka.

"CSA has noted media reports about the resignation of Proteas assistant coach, Enoch Nkwe," a CSA statement read.

"Nkwe has indeed signalled an intention to resign, and this matter is being considered by the board.

"The chairperson and the acting CEO are currently engaging with Nkwe about his future.

"A further statement will be made when these consultations have been concluded."

The Proteas will play three T20s and three ODIs in Sri Lanka.

Nkwe, who is the former head coach of the Lions, has been operating in the assistant coach position since head coach Mark Boucher took the reins of the national side in December 2019.