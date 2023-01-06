Proteas back 'fighter' Elgar to find form: 'He is key to our batting unit'

Proteas batting coach Justin Sammons insists that South Africa will continue to back skipper and opening batter Dean Elgar.

Elgar has only scored 31 runs in the two-match Test series against Australia as the Proteas look to avoid a whitewash in Sydney.

Sammons also adds that the Proteas will have to go with a positive mindset similar to centurion Usman Khawaja's when they eventually bat in the third Test.

The Proteas will continue backing struggling skipper Dean Elgar in the ongoing three-match Test series against Australia.

South Africa has already succumbed to a 2-0 Test series defeat, with Australia dominating proceedings at a rain-affected Sydney Cricket Ground.

Despite Friday's day three being washed out without a ball bowled, the hosts sit comfortably on 475-4, with Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 195 with less rain expected on day four.

But it's been a poor showing with the bat for the Proteas, which is led by opener and skipper Elgar.

Elgar has struggled in the middle alongside the Proteas top-order as the Proteas Test captain has only managed to score 3, 2, 26 and 0 in the opening two Tests.

Proteas batting coach Justin Sammons believes that Elgar, who is averaging 7.75 in the Test series, is a fighter and that he'll find form.

"I mean, you need a little bit of luck every now and again. He has had a couple of umpires calls, two dismissals down leg so it hasn't quite gone his way," Sammons told reporters on Friday.

"He's a fighter, you know, the tour is not over for him yet. We've still got a big two days ahead of us and hopefully, he can finish on a positive note.

"But he's trying his best and we back him. We know he's key to our batting unit. Sometimes you do need things to go your way, it's a game of fine margins."

Following the SA20, the Proteas take on West Indies in a two-match Test series from 28 February to 12 March in Gauteng.

Australia is pushing for a series whitewash to seal a place in the World Test Championship final in London in June.

Meanwhile, the Proteas are fighting for survival, with an early declaration expected on Saturday's day four.

"If Khawaja wasn't on 190-odd, then I would say they've declared straight away. So they might let him go out there and try and get to that double and then declare," said Sammons.

Sammons adds that the Proteas should go into their first innings on a positive note after witnessing Khawaja's fine century on a decent Sydney wicket.

"I think what Khawaja has done so well is he was positive and scored within his gameplan. I think that's going to be the key for us," said the Proteas batting coach.

"We still have that positive mindset, it's not just about survival for us. We've still got this game and then two against the West Indies to finish our season. And we want to take as much confidence going into that West Indies series. We want to finish off strong."

Play on Saturday starts at 01:30 SA time.