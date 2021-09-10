Proteas bat in 1st Sri Lanka T20 as Maharaj captains on debut

The Proteas will bat first in the opening T20 against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday having won the toss.

With Temba Bavuma back in South Africa with a broken thumb, Keshav Maharaj will take on the captaincy for the three-match series as he also makes his debut in the format.

LIVE | Proteas v Sri Lanka - 1st T20

This is South Africa's final preparation ahead of this year's T20 World Cup in October, and of the starting XI named for this fixture, all are in the 15-man squad for that tournament.

Quinton de Kock and David Miller return having sat out the ODI series, while allrounder Dwaine Pretorius is also included.

The Proteas are desperate to find some form in the format and earlier this week lost their ODI series against Sri Lanka 2-1.

Teams

SA

Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sri Lanka

Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya