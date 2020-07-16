Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen on why he supports BLM movement

South African cricketer Rassie van der Dussen on Thursday came out in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement after team-mate Lungi Ngidi's earlier call for the Proteas to show solidarity.

Responding to a tweet from author and journalist Max du Preez, Van der Dussen wrote that he supported the movement and believed in equal opportunities for all.

"Max, I support BLM, I’m against all murders… physical, character- and cultural murder… I support equal opportunities for all. Because I support BLM it does not mean that I support violence or Marxism, therefore I refuse to be labelled by people. Viva Africa!"

Max, ek ondersteun BLM, ek is teen alle moorde, fisiese, karakter-, en kulturele moord. Ek ondersteun gelyke geleenthede vir almal. Omdat ek BLM ondersteun beteken dit nie dat ek geweld of Marxisme ondersteun nie, ek weier dus om deur mense geëtiketteer te word. Viva Afrika! ???? https://t.co/mEhKFBjKMR — Rassie van der Dussen (@Rassie72) July 16, 2020

Ngidi last week said he would have no qualms with taking the lead in the Proteas dressing room in showing their solidarity with the movement.

Various sporting codes around the world have seen players engaged in gestures supporting the initiative, notably bending their knees during national anthems or wearing logos.

The lanky fast bowler's views came in for some harsh criticism, including from former Proteas Rudi Steyn, Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar.

This led to a signed statement signed by 30 former Proteas - all players of colour - and five coaches who wished to air their support for both Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Wednesday, former Proteas batsman Hashim Amla also came out in support of Ngidi's stance via an emotive Instagram post.

"Many of us, including myself have bore the brunt of these delusions and have crazy stories to tell which is why it makes it even more admirable to see exceptional youngsters like @lungingidi doing his bit to represent us all. Thank you brother and all those who stand up for just causes in their own way-publically and privately," Amla wrote.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff