Proteas batting collapse hands Karthik-inspired India to T20 series level win

India has taken the T20 series against the Proteas into a fifth game after they crushed South Africa by 82 runs in the fourth T20 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.

South Africa's two-faced performance on a two-paced pitch showed how they restricted the hosts to 169/6, despite leaking 73 runs in the last five overs.

SCORECARD | India v Proteas, 4th T20

This meant South Africa, who won the toss and chose to field first, had a taller target than expected and hardly got going, being bowled out for 87 in 16.5 overs.

The sides will meet again in Bengaluru on Sunday, with India having all the momentum after bouncing back from the first two T20 losses.

SA's batting that lost captain Temba Bavuma (8*) to an elbow injury sustained when diving for the crease never got going.

The returning Quinton de Kock (14) only hit two fours in his 13-ball knock before he was run out by Harshal Patel.

That fifth-over dismissal was followed up by Dwaine Pretorius's (0) exit at the hands of Rishabh Pant and Avesh Khan to leave South Africa at 26/2.

That became 45/3 two balls into the ninth over when second T20 hero Heinrich Klaasen (8) was trapped in front by Yuzvendra Chahal (2/21).

14 runs and two overs later, David Miller (9) was castled by Harshal Patel, effectively ending SA's resistance.

Rassie van der Dussen (20) had started faster than normal, but India's bowling constricted him. It came as no surprise when he holed out to Ruturaj Gaikwad at deep mid-wicket off Avesh Khan (4/18).

Khan then hit Marco Jansen (12) on the back of his helmet before coaxing a catch to Gaikwad off Khan.

Keshav Maharaj (0) and Anrich Nortje (1) offered little by way of resistance before Lungi Ngidi became Axar Patel's first scalp of the game.

India's innings had a lot to thank for their two senior heads in Hardik Pandya (46) and Dinesh Karthik (55).

They came together at the fall of Rishabh Pant's (17) wicket at the end of the 12th off Keshav Maharaj, seeing India slipping to 81/4.

The two seniors eased themselves in, then exploded to turn India's total from a moderate into a challenging one.

They had lost the inform Gaikwad (5) to the returning Lungi Ngidi (2/20) to find themselves at 13/1 after the second over.

That quickly became 24/2 at the end of the third when Shreyas Iyer (4) was pinned in front by debutant Jansen (1/38).

Ishan Kishan (27) had a start, but when he feathered Nortje (1/21) to De Kock, India was 40/3 and in danger of collapsing.

A sedate 41-run fourth-wicket stand-off 40 balls between Pant and Pandya steadied the ship and laid the platform for the 65-run fifth-wicket alliance between Pandya and Karthik.

That partnership came off 33 balls and despite the loss of Pandya to the Tabraiz Shamsi/Ngidi combination, Karthik raised his first T20 50 with a six off 26 balls off the first ball of the last over delivered by Pretorius (1/41).

Karthik, who played in India's first-ever T20 against South Africa in 2006, holed out to Van der Dussen off the second ball, but the Patels, Axar (8*), and Harshal (1*) took India to what became more than relative safety.



