Proteas batting crumbles, dropped catches complete woeful day in 1st NZ Test

They lost the toss and were asked to bat first on a wicket that always had something in it for the seamers, but few would have expected the calamity that followed for the Proteas in the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Thursday.

The visitors were bowled all out for a paltry 95 - their lowest ever Test total against New Zealand - and they now face a massive uphill task if they are to salvage the first of two fixtures in this series.

Matt Henry (7/23) delivered a fast bowling masterclass, while Zubayr Hamza top-scored for South Africa with 25.

At stumps on day one, New Zealand had battled their way to 116/3 in tough conditions, leaving themselves 21 runs ahead as the Proteas dropped No 4 Henry Nicholls (37) on two separate occassions.

Nightwatchman Neil Wagner (2*) was the other batter at the crease.

SCOREBOARD | New Zealand v Proteas - 1st Test

There were surprises in team selection for the Proteas, where Sarel Erwee and Glenton Stuurman made their Test debuts and Hamza returned.

Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of the match with a back strain, while Keshav Maharaj was not picked as the Proteas backed seven batters and four seamers.

With Kyle Verreynne down at No 7, South Africa were looking for depth in their batting stocks, but it didn't help as Henry ripped through the line-up.

While most dismissals were the result of superb bowling and the wicket aiding anything landing in the right area, skipper Dean Elgar (1), vice-captain Temba Bavuma (7) and Hamza would not have been pleased with the shots they played to get out.

Erwee made 10 in his first Test knock before he was out at first slip to a wonderfully angled delivery from Kyle Jamieson, and by lunch the Proteas were 44/4 and in heaps of trouble.

Aiden Markram (15) moved down to No 3 in the order to accommodate Erwee, and while he again looked in good touch during his 75-minute stay at the crease, he could not capitalise and was out caught behind off Henry.

A 33-run stand between Hamza and Verreynne (18) for the sixth-wicket was the best resistance the Proteas could offer, while the tail fell apart quickly.

Kagiso Rabada and Stuurman took the new ball for South Africa and the pair looked dangerous with batting a struggle throughout the day.

Stuurman should have had a first Test scalp when he had skipper Tom Latham dropped by Marco Jansen at gully, and it was Jansen who would eventually get the breakthrough when he had Will Young (8) caught behind.

Duanne Olivier (2/36) then knocked over Latham's off-stump with a cracking delivery, and at 36/2, South Africa would have felt like they were right back in the contest.

Hamza then dropped Nicholls when he was 5* at slip in a moment that was as costly as any for Elgar's charges, and when Bavuma grassed the same batter at backward point when he was 23* off Rabada, South Africa's woeful day continued.

There was a glimmer of hope for South Africa late in the day, however, when Devon Conway was also bowled by Olivier, departing for 36.

Wagner then came in to see out the day, and he was also dropped in the last over off Olivier by Rassie van der Dussen at short leg.

Scores in brief:

SA 95 (Hamza 25, Henry 7/23)

NZ 116/3 (Nicholls 37*, Conway 36, Olivier 2/36, Jansen 1/11)

NZ lead by 21 runs with 7 first-inning wickets in hand