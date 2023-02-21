28m ago

Proteas big-hitter Tristan Stubbs signs deal with Durham for T20 blast

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Tristan Stubbs (Getty)
Tristan Stubbs (Getty)

Proteas batsman Tristan Stubbs will turn out for English county side Durham in the 2023 T20 Blast. 

Stubbs, bought for over R9 million by Sunrisers Eastern Cape, the winners of the inaugural SA20 tournament,  struck a 28-ball 72 against England in his T20 debut for the Proteas last year.

Stubbs said he was excited at the prospect of playing for Durham.

"I’m really excited to join Durham for the T20 Blast this summer," Stubbs said on the Durham website.

"I can’t wait to get over to Durham and meet up with my new teammates.

"Having played in England last summer, I know how much the fans love their cricket, so it should be a really fun and successful summer," he added.

Marcus North, Durham's director of cricket, said Stubbs would bring much to the team and produced some "world-class performances" in his short career.

"We are extremely pleased to have secured the signing of Tristan Stubbs,"  North said.

"At 22, he already has experience playing for South Africa and in major T20 franchise leagues around the world where he has produced some world-class performances."


