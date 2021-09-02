Proteas bowl first in opening Sri Lanka ODI

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening one-day international against South Africa in Colombo.

Temba Bavuma captains the tourists who opted for two spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.



Play starts from 11:00 (SA time).

The Proteas will play three ODIs and three T20Is on their tour to Sri Lanka.

Teams:

Sri Lanka

Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama

South Africa

Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje