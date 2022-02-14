Proteas bowling coach Langeveldt thrilled with SA players making IPL cut

Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt said there was a lot to gain for the South African players who will be taking part in the Indian Premier League.

10 South African players were on the right side of the auction, with only two currently not representing the Proteas in any format.

Player management was something raised by Langeveldt ahead of what will be a busy season for the Proteas.

Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt said the Indian Premier League provides an excellent platform for South Africa's cricketers to learn and hone their skills.



While the dates have not been announced, nine of the 10 South African players who were auctioned to the different teams are capped in different formats.

One in Faf du Plessis is retired from Test cricket and his white-ball future remains unclear as ever while Quinton de Kock recently retired from Test cricket.

Young batting tyro Dewald Brevis, who top-scored for the South African Under-19 World Cup side in their recently concluded World Cup, was one of the 10 South Africans who benefitted from the auction.

Langeveldt, who is in New Zealand with the Proteas Test side ahead of the rubber that starts on Thursday at the Hagley said the number of SA players who will be going to the tournament is a reflection of where the team is from a development perspective.

"It's a brilliant experience for the players as it allows them to get to know the other cricketers around the world," Langeveldt said.

"They learn different ways of thinking and when you go to these tournaments, you actually do learn a lot.

"It's a good reflection with regards to where we are as a team and guys are getting recognised for their skills, which is a great thing."

IPL duty does come at a cost, especially for bowlers. Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada fetched varying prices, but remain important bowling cogs for the Proteas.

Anrich Nortje may be injured, but will also be part of the IPL. This obviously then raises the issue of player management with a tour of England that'll be followed up by the T20 World Cup and the tour of Australia.

Langeveldt said they needed to tread very carefully with how they managed players this year. Rabada was rested from the India ODI series after his herculean bowling effort in the preceding Test series.

"You play it by ear and see the player's body language. A player can get drained mentally as well as physically," Langeveldt said.

"I get guided by our strength and fitness coach Tumi Masekela and he gives me the information as to where the players are.

"It's also about maintaining where the players are at a particular moment, but we have a World Cup and some other matches coming up."