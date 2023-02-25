Proteas brace for date with World Cup destiny: 'Our goal was to inspire a nation'

The Proteas will play the biggest match in their history when they take on Australia in Sunday's T20 World Cup final.

Skipper Sune Luus says her group set out to inspire a nation and put women's cricket on the map.

Coach Hilton Moreeng says he feels "blessed" to be part of this moment.

Win or lose in Sunday's T20 World Cup final against Australia at Newlands, the Proteas women have achieved their goal of inspiring a nation and putting women's sport on the South African map.

That was the overwhelming message from skipper Sune Luus at her pre-match press conference on Saturday.

The Proteas, inconsistent in the competition's group stages, were given no chance against England in Friday's semi-final at the same venue.

Yet, after a spirited performance of grit, determination and fearlessness, they emerged as six-run victors to punch their ticket to a tournament decider for the first time in South African cricket history.

The tears at the end of the match showed just how much this moment meant, while the reaction from the South African public has broken new barriers.

Hundreds queued outside Newlands on Saturday morning in a desperate attempt to purchase tickets. They will be sold out.

"It's been an amazing tournament so far, on and off the field. As far as cricket is concerned, we're achieving the goals that we want to, and that's awesome to see," Luus told media.

"Off the field, we're also doing the job we wanted to do. The goal for us was to inspire a nation and get women's cricket in South Africa on the map. We wanted to get young girls and boys in South Africa to pick up a bat, and we wanted women's sport in South Africa in general to be raised as well.

"In terms of that, we're definitely doing the job. Hopefully, tomorrow will be another step towards that."

Luus acknowledged that the emotions of the achievement were overwhelming but spoke to the importance of keeping calm, as they did in the semi-final.

"That's a feeling you can't really put into words," she said.

"It's something that we never thought would happen in our country ... people standing in queues to buy tickets for a women's cricket match. That's where we are as a country at the moment, and it's something very special.

"I'm hoping that once this World Cup finishes and we play normal series in South Africa, the crowds won't be any different, and the vibe and positive energy will be the same.

"It's going to be a very special feeling. We've always known we have the skill and ability to get into a final.

"No matter what happens tomorrow, it's going to be a special day for us."

Coach Hilton Moreeng said he was delighted to finally see his charges get over the semi-final hurdle.

"It has been a long journey, and how the girls have grown and how the team has grown in stature and with every competition has been amazing to see," he said.

"They have shown the character that we knew they always had. We have always come close, so it was absolutely fitting that it could happen on home soil like it did yesterday.

"I'm blessed to be part of this. We have a very talented group of players, and it's great to see them putting the performances together."

Play on Sunday starts at 15:00.



