Proteas brace for former compatriot Conway: 'We don't see him as South African anymore'

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar said they'll be friendly with Devon Conway off the field, but it will be a different matter on the field.

Conway left South Africa for New Zealand in 2017 and after making his Test debut last year, has become an important member of their batting group.

Elgar also said New Zealand's bowling attack will be difficult to deal with.

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar said white-line fever will take over when they come across Devon Conway in the two-Test series against New Zealand this month.

Conway, a Johannesburg-born, bred and buttered left-hand batter, left for New Zealand in 2017 after failing to make the franchise cricket grade in South Africa.

He became a mainstay for Wellington in New Zealand's domestic circuit and upon qualifying to play for his adopted nation, has quickly become a key cog in their batting group.

With regular skipper Kane Williamson missing the series with injury, plenty will be expected from the 30-year-old Conway.

Elgar acknowledged his excellent start to his Test career and the fact he's well known in the SA group, but said their understanding of Conway won't be much of an advantage.

"He's playing with a different badge on his chest now," Elgar said.

"He's had a great start to Test cricket and we can't take that away from him. His numbers speak volumes for him at the moment.

"We don't see him as a South African anymore. He's playing for another country; we’re the Proteas and we're proud of what we stand for.

"I'm sure there will be some friendly chats off the field because a lot of guys know him, but once match-day comes and we walk over the white line, it becomes about business."

While New Zealand's batting group is going through a small transition in Willamson's absence and Ross Taylor's recent retirement, it's their adaptable bowling attack that's been crucial to their World Test Championship success.

As a unit, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Boult, and the South African-born Neil Wagner have succeeded in all conditions barring India.

Wagner in particular fulfills a special short-ball, shock-bowling role that allows the other pacers to focus on line, length and movement.

Elgar feels there will be a respite from a pace perspective as compared to India's gun-slinging attack, but he accorded New Zealand's quartet the respect they deserve.

"I say this with respect, but New Zealand's attack is a bit down on pace as compared to the Indian one," Elgar said.

"However, they execute their skills perfectly in their own conditions, and the venue we're playing at is known for its pace and bounce.

"Their bowling record there has been brilliant. They’re world-class and they're going to come out all guns blazing.

"Their bowlers are quality and they exploit their conditions expertly. We're aware and respect their abilities, but we need to focus on what we can do and control."