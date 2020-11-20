Proteas

46m ago

Proteas call off warm-up match as second player tests positive for Covid-19

Proteas celebrating a wicket
Proteas celebrating a wicket
Andy Kearns/Getty Images

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that a second South African player from the 24-man Proteas squad has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a press statement on Friday, CSA revealed that one player returned positive after a second mandatory round of Covid-19 testing on Thursday.

The Proteas take on England behind-closed doors in three T20s and three ODIs at Newlands and Boland Park.

The player is isolated from the rest of the team and has been moved to "separate, appropriate accommodation with immediate effect".

CSA's medical and support staff will monitor the player's physical health and mental well-being. 

CSA confirmed that the second player positive test result is "unrelated to the first one announced earlier this week".

The total number of isolated players now sits at four.

CSA reiterated that they will not release names of affected players due to "Dr-patient confidentiality".  

CSA stated that they are in "close communication with their counterparts from the England Cricket Board (ECB) to ensure full transparency and the most responsible plan of action going forward". 

Meanwhile, the ECB confirmed that they tested the squad again and all returned negative.

"Our plans continue and the team are preparing to play our first intra-squad warm-up match as normal at Newlands tomorrow," said an ECB spokesperson.

The positive case has effectively cancelled the Proteas' inter-squad practice match that was scheduled for Saturday, 21 November.

Cricketers Marco Marais and Stefan Tait, who was called up to the camp to assist the team in their warm-up match, were released and will no longer be joining the team.

Proteas squad:

Quinton de Kock (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Junior Dala (Titans), Faf du Plessis (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Pite van Biljon (Knights), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras)

England men's tour to South Africa:

Friday, 27 November at 18:00

1st T20I: South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town  

Sunday, 29 November at 14:30

2nd T20I: South Africa v England, Boland Park, Paarl  

Tuesday, 01 December at 18:00

3rd T20I: South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town  

Friday, 4 December at 13:00

1st ODI: South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town  

Sunday, 6 December at 10:00

2nd ODI: South Africa v England, Boland Park, Paarl  

Wednesday, 09 December at 13:00

3rd ODI: South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town 

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Read more on:
csaproteascricketcoronavirus
