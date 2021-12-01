Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Proteas captains open up on challenges of bubble life: 'It takes its toll'

accreditation
Compiled by Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Temba Bavuma
Temba Bavuma
Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images

Proteas captains Temba Bavuma and Dean Elgar have opened up on the challenges that have come with playing professional cricket during Covid-19.

In a press release from Cricket SA on Wednesday Bavuma, South Africa's ODI and T20 captain, highlighted the impact that living in bio-secure environments (BSE) had on the mental wellbeing of the players. 

"Playing cricket in a BSE was a massive challenge for everyone involved in the game," said Bavuma.

"Everything changed, from the length of our stays in hotels, to how we train and play. We weren’t even allowed to hi-five or hug each other when we celebrated wickets – that part was easier to remember for some, more than others. 

"It hasn’t been an easy year for us all. Being confined to a hotel room and being restricted from leaving the hotel and having the choice – in most places away from home – between your room and the team room and little access outside the hotel takes its toll, particularly for the all-format playing members of the team and management."

The Proteas men's team has been part of no less than eight international cricket BSEs in total - these have ranged from home tours against England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and most recently the Netherlands, to away tours to Pakistan, West Indies, Ireland, Sri Lanka and the ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arad Emirates (UAE) and Oman. 

'Our BSEs are of the highest safety standards'

Now, with India set to arrive in the country next week, another bio-bubble environment will have to be set up for this festive season's all-format tour.

"CSA has instituted world class standards and measures to ensure that all players, staff and officials are protected within this environment. Our main focus was to safeguard the cricket biosphere by managing strict entry standards and limited movement outside of its cordon," said CSA’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra. 

READ | SA government confident India tour will go ahead: 'We will take all precautions'

Manjra emphasised that the CSA BSEs had met the highest standards set by national government and CSA is continuously looking at ensuring that the management of the BSE is second to none in the world. 

"What we have implemented at our BSE is a cordon sanitaire which offers full and continuous protection to all individuals who respect and abide by our very demanding guidelines and rules," he said.

Bavuma, meanwhile, expressed faith in the ability of CSA to pull off another BSE for the Indian tour. 

"I’m confident that our BSEs are of the highest safety standards and the protocols are set not only with the everyone’s physical well-being, but mental health in mind," Bavuma concluded. 

'We don’t know how much longer we’ll be operating like this'

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar echoed Bavuma’s sentiments.

"It’s hard to believe that we’ve been working in these BSE conditions for a year now, but anyone who has been affected, either directly or indirectly by the Covid-19 virus, knows that this is a necessity if we want to continue playing cricket," he said.

"It takes a toll on a player mentally and yet this team continues to produce good results and make progress – that’s something that I personally don’t think is being spoken about enough. 

"The measures that have been put in place and the hotels have been chosen take into account the teams’ physical and mental health needs. We don’t know how much longer we’ll be operating like this, but it’s gratifying to know that when tours come around the health and safety of all involved is top priority." 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cricket south africaproteastemba bavumadean elgarcricket
loading... Live
South Africa A 297/10
India A 198/5
View More
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 5477 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 934 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
20% - 2834 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 4682 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo