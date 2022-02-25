Proteas centurion Erwee gives much-maligned domestic system the thumbs up

Proteas batter Sarel Erwee said SA's domestic system is still functional despite the criticism that comes in its direction.

Erwee's 97 first-class games are a testament to his durability and the reward that comes for some players who perform consistently.

His 108 was the backbone of SA's 238/3 on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand on Friday.

South Africa's domestic first-class forever comes under scrutiny, but as a product of it, Proteas opener Sarel Erwee still gave it the thumbs up.

Erwee's been in the system since 2008 and while he's had to watch KwaZulu-Natal and the Dolphins go through the performance oscillation, he's been happy to bide his time.

That meant toiling in obscurity while others made hay while the sun shone for varying lengths of time.

SCORECARD | New Zealand v South Africa, Second Test

In the 2018/19 season that catapulted Keegan Petersen into selection reckoning with his 923 runs at 61, Erwee was 17th with 512 runs at 32.

He made fewer runs with 427, but from four matches at an average of 53.37 that left him at 15th in the Covid-19-shortened 2019/20 season.

He was seventh in the 2020/21 Four-Day Franchise series the Dolphins won with 569 runs at 47, but 100 of those runs came on a raging Kingsmead turner in the final against the Titans, where 24 of the game's 30 wickets fell to spin.

Erwee remains steadfast in his support of the domestic system but said his time around the national team has also aided his development.

"Whether it's your first or sixth year of domestic cricket, you have to make sure you prepare yourself for the higher level," Erwee said.

"That's why we play cricket and that's why we want to play international cricket. You must show up every single day to ensure that when you do get a chance to play international cricket, you're ready.

"I'm fortunate that I had a year to settle into the national team and find my feet from a preparation perspective and the feel of what is required at this level."

Having played in Gqeberha and Cape Town where the wind can make things comfortable for both teams, Erwee had to contend with a cross-field wind that levelled out things at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

Erwee's 108 ensured SA had the solid base of 238/3 at the end of the first day of the second Test, displaying that Erwee had a method that worked for him.

"The wind played a role today as the ball swung throughout the day because of the wind coming from the one side of the ground," Erwee said.

"It made things slightly tricky on the field, but it evened out the playing field a fair bit, to be honest."