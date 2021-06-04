Proteas clear first Covid-19 testing hurdle in the Caribbean

The Proteas travelling group in the West Indies has cleared its first Covid-19 test hurdle with everyone testing negative.

The Proteas will be stationed in St Lucia where both their Tests against the West Indies will be played.

The Proteas have to undergo a three-day arrival lockdown before being able to prepare for the first Test that starts on 10 June.

A short statement said the players, management, and the partners had arrived in preparation for the Test series that starts next week at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground near Gros Islet in St Lucia.

"All members of the Proteas' travelling party (management, players & partners) to the West Indies have returned negative results from their arrival Covid-19 PCR tests that were done on Wednesday," the statement said.

The second round of testing will take place on Friday and the Proteas travelling group have been put under a three-day arrival lockdown, from where they'll be able to train from the fourth day onwards.