1h ago

Proteas clear first Covid-19 testing hurdle in the Caribbean

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Dean Elgar of the Titans celebrates after scoring 50 runs during day 2 of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series match between Cape Cobras and Momentum Multiply Titans at Six Gun Grill Newlands on November 03, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
  • The Proteas travelling group in the West Indies has cleared its first Covid-19 test hurdle with everyone testing negative.
  • The Proteas will be stationed in St Lucia where both their Tests against the West Indies will be played.
  • The Proteas have to undergo a three-day arrival lockdown before being able to prepare for the first Test that starts on 10 June.

The Proteas' travelling contingent in the West Indies have all returned negative Covid-19 tests upon arriving in the Caribbean for their two-Test, five-T20 match tour.

A short statement said the players, management, and the partners had arrived in preparation for the Test series that starts next week at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground near Gros Islet in St Lucia.

"All members of the Proteas' travelling party (management, players & partners) to the West Indies have returned negative results from their arrival Covid-19 PCR tests that were done on Wednesday," the statement said.

The second round of testing will take place on Friday and the Proteas travelling group have been put under a three-day arrival lockdown, from where they'll be able to train from the fourth day onwards. 

