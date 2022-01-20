Proteas

55m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | Proteas coach Boucher charged with misconduct following racism allegations, job now on the line

accreditation
Compiled by Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mark Boucher (Gallo)
Mark Boucher (Gallo)

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher has been charged with "gross misconduct" by Cricket South Africa (CSA) for his alleged role in the racial discrimination experienced by former national spinner Paul Adams. 

In a statement released on Thursday, CSA confirmed that Boucher would meet with Advocate Terry Motau on 26 January "to determine a timetable for the proceedings". 

This follows December's Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report, which made tentative findings regarding allegations of discrimination and racism against various persons, including Boucher.

Specifically, during the SJN process, allegations of racism were levelled against Boucher by his former Proteas teammate, Adams.

Thursday's statement also pointed to the fact that the charges against Boucher "could lead to his dismissal".

"The Board remains mindful of its duty to treat allegations of racism or discrimination with the utmost seriousness and in a manner that ensures fairness and due process in terms of South Africa’s Constitution and labour legislation. It is now up to the inquiry to determine to which extent the allegations are true and justify the need for further disciplinary steps," CSA Board Chairperson, Lawson Naidoo, said. 

CSA further confirmed that a charge sheet, containing both the disciplinary charges against Boucher, as well as his rights, was provided to him on 17 January.

The upcoming inquiry will also consider concerns and allegations that arose following the resignation of former assistant coach, Enoch Nkwe, who pointed towards cultural issues within the team environment upon his departure from the set-up. 

CSA further emphasised the importance of the independent inquiry first needing to test all allegations before any question of sanction can arise.

"CSA emphasises that any implicated party will be given a fair opportunity to be heard so that finality can be achieved," said Naidoo.

The Proteas, meanwhile, have experienced a resurgence in recent weeks having beaten India 2-1 in the recently-completed Test series before taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series in Paarl on Wednesday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cricket south africamark bouchercricket
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6425 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 1018 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3489 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5483 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo