Proteas coach Boucher on mounting pressure: If I worried about public opinion, I'd hang myself

Proteas coach Mark Boucher says he's not concerned by public perceptions surrounding his team's performances.

The Proteas lost the fourth T20 against Pakistan on Friday by three wickets.

Boucher though understands they will be under pressure to produce results.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher said he is not concerned by public opinion surrounding his team's performances.

In losing Friday's fourth T20 against Pakistan by three wickets, the Proteas were subjected to another T20 series defeat.

In what can be seen as a seven-match engagement between South Africa and Pakistan home and way, the Proteas have lost 12 out of 16 T20 matches.

When they toured Pakistan, they lost the Test and T20 series and when Pakistan came to these shores, they did the limited-overs double.

The reverses have led to mounting public criticism directed at Boucher, whose coaching ability, tactical direction and selection plans have been questioned.

Boucher said the players are the most important stakeholders and they are the ones who are driving the team's forward processes.

"If I had to worry about public opinion all the time, I would have hung myself a long time ago," Boucher said.

"I believe we've stuck to our guys with what we think is the right way to go. We spoke to the players and they were the ones who came up with the way we want to play and that's a nice position for us to be in."

On the flip side, Boucher though understands why the national team must win, especially with a World Cup on the horizon.

After the spectacular 2019 Cricket World Cup implosion, the Proteas are expected to turn the corner even though the results haven't been forthcoming.

"We understand that the public wants us to win and we will be sticking to our guns. We're looking forward to getting our full-strength team back so we can start building towards the World Cup and make the country proud," Boucher said.

The Proteas' inability to win matches across the formats has also led to public pressure for Boucher, but he said it something he understands.

"When you play international sport, you must know that there will be pressure and if you can't stand the heat, you need to get out of the kitchen," Boucher said.

"We're working hard and there are a number of aspects in our game that we're working hard on, but the pressure will always be there."