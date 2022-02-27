Proteas comeback still on as series-deciding 2nd Test hangs in the balance

The second Test between South Africa and New Zealand in Christchurch remains finely poised.

SA ended the day on 140/5, giving them a lead of 211 with two days remaining.

New Zealand had Colin de Grandhomme's 120* to thank for their competitive position.

The second Test between South Africa and New Zealand is heading to an exciting conclusion after the visitors ended the third day on 140/5 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

It gave them a lead of 211 after they bowled the hosts out for 293 in the afternoon session, but with SA's top five already in the hut, the Test is in the balance.

Colin de Grandhomme's excellent second Test 100 that he turned into an unbeaten 120 was the big play from the hosts, while Kagiso Rabada (5/60) kept the Proteas afloat with his 12th Test five-wicket haul.

SCORECARD | New Zealand v South Africa, Second Test, Day Three

SA's hopes of setting a competitive fourth innings target now hinge on Kyle Verreynne (22*) and Wiaan Mulder (10*), who aren't just battling for the team, but for their places in the team.

That SA has been able to stay in the fight in this game is in stark contrast to their meek first Test surrender, but New Zealand always served reminders as to why they're the best Test side in the world.

The loss of the five wickets to a mix of excellent deliveries and needless shots in their second innings put SA in an unnecessarily difficult position.

Sarel Erwee (8) and Dean Elgar (13) were removed by beautiful deliveries from Tim Southee (2/28) that moved in and away respectively to hit the pads and collect the edges respectively to leave SA hanging at 23/2 in the 11th over.

The under-fire Aiden Markram (14) had his stumps disturbed by Matt Henry (1/25) seven overs later to make 38/3 a precarious position.

Rassie van der Dussen (45) and Temba Bavuma (23) stitched together a 65-run stand that drew the sting from New Zealand's bowling.

However, this brought the passionate and effervescent Neil Wagner (2/44) into the piece.

In a hi-octane nine-over spell, the former Titans left-arm enforcer coaxed a checked pull from Van der Dussen that he caught himself.

With Wagner bowling dry, he forced the error from Bavuma six overs later when an airy drive from the Proteas vice-captain was snared by Southee at short cover.

His exit left SA at 114/5 and in danger of allowing the hosts to kick the door down and chase a score of less than 200.

Gritty batting from Verreynne and Mulder allowed the visitors to remain unscathed and to ask further questions in what will be a match-shaping fourth morning on Monday.

Should South Africa go on to lose this Test, they'll look back at the first hour of the third morning where the De Grandhomme/Daryl Mitchell sixth-wicket stand that realised 133 runs took the game away from them.

Skipper Dean Elgar started the day with pace instead of the spin that troubled Mitchell and De Grandhomme.

The latter, who resumed on 54, hit the first ball of the day for four, an action that allowed New Zealand to score 63 in the first hour.

In a game of middling scores, momentum changes like those can have a significant impact on the longer outcome of the game.

That said, Mitchell was able to raise his third Test 50 that came off 104 balls, but once Maharaj came into the attack 42 minutes into the session, the runs dried up.

This was seen in how New Zealand only added 33 runs in the second hour, while De Grandhomme ground his way to his ton that came off 138 balls.

That De Grandhomme's first 50 came off 36 balls, but his second off 102 balls spoke volumes of the control Maharaj brought in.

De Grandhomme spent 47 minutes in the 90s, while Maharaj removed Mitchell with an arm-ball.

That opened up New Zealand's tail where Kyle Jamieson (13) was removed in a Marco Jansen (4/95)/Wiaan Mulder leg-trap just before lunch.

Southee (5) was pouched by Bavuma at midwicket off while Wagner (21) and Henry (0) completed Rabada's five/fer.

Scores in brief

SA: 364 and 140/5(Rassie van der Dussen 45, Temba Bavuma 23, Kyle Verreynne 22*, Neil Wagner 2/44, Tim Southee 2/28, Matt Henry 1/25)

NZ: 293 (Colin de Grandhomme 120*, Daryl Mitchell 60, Henry Nicholls 39, Kagiso Rabada 5/60, Marco Jansen 4/95)

SA leads by 211 runs