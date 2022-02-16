Proteas

Proteas comfortable underdogs heading into battle with world champions

Lloyd Burnard
Mark Boucher, die Protea-hoofafrigter, sal moontlik eers in Mei verhoor word. Foto: Gallo Images
The Proteas will into their first Test against New Zealand - the current World Test Championship holders - as comfortable underdogs in Christchurch on Thursday. 

South Africa have never lost a Test series in New Zealand, but even without the retired Ross Taylor and injured captain Kane Williamson, the Black Caps are still a formidable outfit, especially on their home soil. 

According to local bookmaker Sportingbet, New Zealand are 5/6 favourites to win the first Test while the Proteas come in at 9/4

With conditions expected to favour the seam bowlers, the Test is expected to move along quickly, and a draw comes in as the unlikeliest outcome at 3/1

In terms of individual performances, the bookies have all of Devon Conway, Tom Latham and Dean Elgar as the joint-favourites to be the Test match's highest run scorer n the first innings at 11/4, while Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee and Kagiso Rabada (5/2) are expected to do the most damage with the ball. 

Play on Thursday starts at 00:00 (SA time). 

