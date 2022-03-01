Proteas complete epic comeback in NZ with crushing win in 2nd Test, series drawn

South Africa needed a large part of the fifth day to beat New Zealand by 198 runs to square the two-Test series 1-1.

It was a collective effort from the bowlers, who took charge of the game just before lunch.

South Africa had two centurions who anchored the Test success.

It was a slow-burn instead of a quick last-rites administration, but South Africa took a share of the series when they beat New Zealand by 198 runs on the fifth evening of the second Test at the Hagley Oval on Tuesday.

They bowled out the Black Caps for 227 just after tea to keep their unbeaten series streak against New Zealand intact.

The win, anchored by excellent tons from Sarel Erwee (108) and Kyle Verreynne (136*), along with Kagiso Rabada's (3/46) fine all-round showing with match figures of 8/106 and his second innings 47 that catalysed the declaration, was a remarkable display of resilience from the Proteas.

It would have been difficult to imagine the Proteas picking themselves up from the innings and 276-run defeat in the first Test where they rocked up by body and not by mind and soul.

Proteas captain Dean Elgar may look back at this win as one of his bravest from a leadership perspective in choosing to go against the grain by winning the toss and batting first.

There also was the selection of spinner Keshav Maharaj on a ground that generally doesn’t favour turn. Those calls came off as the World Test champions New Zealand go yet another series without beating South Africa.

SCORECARD | New Zealand v South Africa, Second Test, Day Five

The Proteas did make some heavy weather of their deserved success, with some comical dropped catches, but Maharaj (3/75) saw the game through trapping Matt Henry (0) leg before for the final wicket as rain was threatening to ruin the party.

New Zealand resumed the fifth day on 94/4 with Devon Conway (92) and Tom Blundell (44) at the crease.

They were judicious with their attack and defence in their 85-run stand that spanned 174 balls. It was with the 174th delivery of that partnership when Lutho Sipamla (1/29) prised out Conway LBW five overs before lunch with a searing yorker.

It was SA's only fifth-morning success, but the most crucial one considering the two lives Conway had on the fourth day.

New Zealand went to lunch at 170/5 and it was in the afternoon session where the visitors worked through the batters, and that quickly became 188/7 when Blundell and Colin de Grandhomme (18) fell in quick succession.

Blundell skied a Marco Jansen (3/63) half-tracker to Temba Bavuma at midwicket while De Grandhomme, who was badly dropped by Rassie van der Dussen at square-leg of off Jansen, was smartly caught by Wiaan Mulder at leg-gully off the same bowler.

Jansen then accounted for Kyle Jamieson (12) with the third ball off the second new ball after the bowler collided with Erwee off the first ball to drop a return catch.

Rabada then came back to remove Tim Southee (17), but the resistance from Neil Wagner and Matt Henry was admirable.

Rain then fell at 15:16 New Zealand time, forcing an early tea, but the showers relented for the Proteas to collect their deserved win

Scores in brief:

SA 364 (Sarel Erwee 108, Neil Wagner 4/102) and 354/9 declared (Kyle Verreynne 136*, Matt Henry 2/81)

NZ 293 (Colin de Grandhomme 120*, Kagiso Rabada 5/60) and 227 (Devon Conway 92, Tom Blundell 44, Daryl Mitchell 24, Kagiso Rabada 3/46, Keshav Maharaj 3/75, Marco Jansen 3/63)

South Africa won by 198 runs