Proteas confirm new contracts after Dane van Niekerk, Lizelle Lee, Trisha Chetty retirements

The Proteas women have named their 15 contracted players for the upcoming season.

There are three new additions following the retirements of Dane van Niekerk, Lizelle Lee and Trish Chetty.

The Proteas have a bumper season coming up, including an all-format tour to Australia.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday confirmed 15 nationally contracted Proteas women players ahead of the 2023/24 season.

There are two new national contracts for all-rounders Anneke Bosch and Delmi Tucker, with Nadine de Klerk also receiving her first contract since 2021/22.

Those three contracts effectively replace the now retired trio of Dané van Niekerk, Trisha Chetty and Lizelle Lee.

The Proteas Women will next face a trip to the subcontinent with back-to-back bilateral tours against Pakistan and India in September and October this year.

South Africa will then host Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the end of 2023 in two consecutive homebound tours featuring two respective three-match, One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) series across December and January (2024).

The Proteas will wrap up their 2023/24 season with a multi-format contest away to Australia in March 2024, with the recent T20 World Cup finalists going head-to-head over three ODIs, three T20Is as well as a solitary Test match.

All of the team’s 50-over matches in the next 12 months will form part of South Africa’s ICC Women’s Championship 2022–25 campaign as part of the qualification expedition towards the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup that will be held in India.

"After an incredibly inspirational display at the T20 World Cup in February this year, we are really excited about the make-up of this squad and the next evolutional step this crop of players will take next season and for years to come, as the Proteas Women continue to compete at the highest level in world cricket," CSA Chief Executive Officer, Pholetsi Moseki said.

CSA Director of Cricket, Enoch Nkwe added:

"With the current group of players going from strength-to-strength, we are pleased to retain the core of the squad for what is set to be another exciting chapter in the Proteas Women story.

"We have the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 50-over edition in 2025 on the horizon and we are thrilled to be embarking on this journey with an uber-talented squad including a blend of experienced and youthful players who still have a lot to give for their country and the green and gold.

"The future excites us all."

Proteas 2023/24 Contracted Squad:

Anneke Bosch (North West Dragons), Tazmin Brits (Garden Route Badgers), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (Dolphins), Sinalo Jafta (Western Province), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Masabata Klaas (North West Dragons), Sune Luus (Titans), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Dolphins), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions), Chloé Tryon (Dolphins), Delmi Tucker (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province)