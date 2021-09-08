Proteas

27m ago

add bookmark

Proteas confirmed for blockbuster tour to England in 2022

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Graeme Smith (Gallo)
Graeme Smith (Gallo)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed a full tour for the Proteas men to England that will include three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), three T20 Internationals and three Test matches from 19 July to 12 September 2022.

Riverside, Old Trafford and Headingley will play host to the ODI series while Bristol, Sophia Gardens and the Ageas Bowl will host the T20 series.

The Test series will be played at Lord’s, Edgbaston and The Oval. 

CSA's director of cricket, Graeme Smith is pleased with the confirmation of more fixtures for the men’s team that is in much need of game time. 

"It’s exciting to have finalised the England tour," he said in a CSA statement.

"Competitive cricket for our national teams is vital for their growth and progress and a tour of England is one of the bigger challenges that our players will face, particularly with their fully (Covid-19) vaccinated crowds backing the home team. 

"We have a bumper season ahead for the men’s team that we are thrilled to be announcing soon, with some really exciting match ups, along with another ICC T20 World Cup in the mix.

"Game time is going to be crucial for the ultimate success of this team as they also begin a new season of the ICC World Test Championship and continue the road to the 2023 ICC World Cup through the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League."

The Proteas on Tuesday lost the 3rd and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo, meaning they lost the series 2-1. 

- Cricket SA media

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteasgraeme smithcricket
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
16% - 864 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
58% - 3025 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 944 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 424 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The legend uncovered in Conor McGregor: Notorious

07 Sep
Stream EPL and PSL games LIVE on your phone

07 Sep
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo