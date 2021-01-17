Proteas

Proteas Covid-19 tests all return negative after arrival in Karachi

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher
The Proteas have confirmed that all of their coronavirus tests after landing in Pakistan have returned negative.

A squad of 21 players arrived in Karachi on Saturday ahead of their first tour to Pakistan in 14 years.

The team underwent Covid-19 testing upon arrival at the team hotel and have been quarantining in their rooms since then.

On Sunday, Cricket South Africa confirmed the good news surrounding the team's Covid-19 status. 

The team will now commence with training as a full squad following the results.

The Proteas are set to take on Pakistan in two Tests and three T20s from 26 January to 14 February.

South Africa will also play a two-day inter-squad match at Gymkhana this Thursday and Friday ahead the opening Test scheduled on 26 January in Karachi (07:00 SA time).

This is Proteas' first visit to Pakistan since 2007 when they defeated the hosts the by 160 runs in Karachi to clinch the series 1-0. The subsequent series in 2010 and 2013 were played in the United Arab Emirates.

Proteas 21-man squad:

Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Marco Jansen

Proteas tour to Pakistan:

26-30 January - 1st Test at the National Stadium, Karachi (07:00 SA time)

4-8 February - 2nd Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (07:00 SA time)

11 February - 1st T20 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (12:30 SA time)

13 February - 2nd T20 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (12:30 SA time)

14 February - 3rd T20 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (12:30 SA time)

