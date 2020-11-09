Proteas

Proteas cricket to be broadcast in North America

Anrich Nortje celebrates Proteas wicket
Anrich Nortje celebrates Proteas wicket
Gallo Images
  • Cricket SA has announced a new deal that will see Proteas matches aired on television screens in North America.
  • The deal comes after months of negotiation with Times Internet (UK) Limited, which owns the US based cricket broadcaster Willow TV.
  • All the Proteas men's and women's cricket for the 2020/21-2023/24 seasons will be aired in full.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced a long-term agreement with Willow TV which will see the Proteas men's and women's teams again making an appearance on television screens across the United States, Canada and Mexico.  

The deal comes after months of negotiation with one of the United Kingdom's biggest broadcasters, Times Internet (UK) Limited, who acquired US-based cricket broadcaster, Willow TV International Inc, five years ago.  

"Willow TV's goal is to serve cricket fans in the US and Canada with the best cricket from around the globe," Todd Meyers, Willow TV's senior vice president of operations, said via a press statement.

"Our continued relationship with Cricket South Africa allows us to do just that by showcasing CSA's world class players and competitions exclusively across all of Willow TV's platforms."

The deal will allow South Africans living abroad to watch the Proteas' matches live, a decision which was lauded by CSA's acting CEO Kugandrie Govender.  

"We are thrilled about this four-year partnership with Willow TV, and excited to showcase the cream of our cricketing talent to North American cricket fans. This is an important milestone not only for Cricket South Africa but also a victory for our players, who will gain added exposure internationally," Govender said. 

The key commercial terms set out in the agreement include broadcasting all the Proteas international men's and women's cricket for the 2020/21-2023/24 seasons in full via either TV- or Digital Transmission.

"Cricket South Africa remains steadfast in our pursuit to develop, uplift and improve the game of cricket, not just for our players and domestic fans, but also for avid cricket enthusiasts all over the world. We are proud of this partnership with Willow TV, which demonstrates CSA's commitment to furthering the game in the best interest of all our stakeholders," Govender concluded.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

