Proteas dominate hapless Sri Lanka to secure T20 series whitewash

A strong all round display from the Proteas saw them cruise to a 10-wicket win in the third and final T20 match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday.



The win sees South Africa seal a 3-0 T20 series whitewash in their last bilateral series before next month's T20 World Cup.

SCORECARD | Sri Lanka v Proteas, 3rd T20

Chasing 121 for victory, the Proteas openers Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks made light work of their target as cruised home with 32 balls to spare.

The Proteas duo scored an unbeaten opening stand of 121 off 88 balls - the highest opening stand for South Africa in Sri Lanka.

De Kock top-scored with a 59* off 46 balls (7 fours), while Hendricks scored 56* off 42 balls (5 fours and a six).

None of the Sri Lankan bowlers could make an impact as the hosts lost in an embarrassing fashion at R.Premadasa Stadium.

Earlier in the afternoon, Bjorn Fortuin and Kagiso Rabada took two wickets each to restrict Sri Lanka for 120 for 8 in their allocated 20 overs.

Fortuin and Rabada provided early breakthroughs for the tourists as the Sri Lankan top-order crumbled after electing to bat.

Rabada caught and bowled opener Avishka Fernando (12) and then obliterated Bhanuka Rajapaksa's (5) leg stump as the fast bowler finished on 2 for 23 in his three overs.

Spinner Fortuin continued his dominance over the Sri Lankan top-order as he took removed Dhananjaya de Silva (1) and Wanindu Hasaranga (4) to return figures of 2 for 21.

Opener Kusal Perera top-scored for the hosts with 39 and shared a vital 34-run fourth partnership with Kamindu Mendis.

Proteas part-time spinner Aiden Markram continued his strong bowling form as he captured Mendis for 10 and a mix-up in the middle saw Lahiru Madushanka run out for 1.

Perera eventually fell to stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj (1/14) and the hosts were in a spot of bother on 86-7 before all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne hit an unbeaten 24 off 19 balls to take Sri Lanka to 120 for 8.

De Kock was named both Man of the Match and Man of the Series.

It is South Africa's third straight T20 series win after West Indies and Ireland and their sixth successive triumph in the shortest format.

The Proteas will now only return to action on 23 October in their T20 World Cup opening match against Australia at the Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, six current Proteas squad members will be bound for the United Arab Emirates for the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to start on Sunday.

De Kock (Mumbai Indians) leads the 13 South Africans in this year's IPL, which include the call ups for Tabraiz Shamsi (Rajasthan Royals) and Markram (Punjab Kings).

Scores in brief:

Sri Lanka - 120/8 in 20 overs (Perera 39, Fortuin 2-21, Rabada 2-23)

South Africa 121/0 in 14.4 overs (De Kock 59*, Hendricks 56*)

South Africa win by 10 wickets