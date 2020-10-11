Proteas

Proteas duo Sune Luus, Ayabonga Khaka to compete in Womens's T20 Challenge

Sune Luus
Sune Luus
Saeed KHAN / AFP

Proteas women duo Sune Luus and Ayabonga Khaka will compete in the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge in the United Arab Emirates.

The third edition of the tournament is set to be played from 4 November to 9 November.

According to a Indian publication Scroll.in, players are likely to depart for UAE on 22 October and will enter the event's bio-bubble after three negative coronavirus tests.

The Women's T20 Challenge usually takes place in India but was rescheduled and relocated following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Women's T20 Challenge will clash with the Women's Big Bash League, which gets underway on 25 October in Australia.

Eight South Africans will take part in the sixth edition of that event.

Luus was one of the surprise exclusions for next month's Big Bash. The Proteas all-rounder has become a consistent performer for the women's side and will represent the defending champions IPL Velocity.

In 74 T20s, Luus has scored 731 runs and taken 47 wickets with a best of 5/8 against Ireland at the 2016 Women's T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Khaka continues to impress whenever she has the ball in hand - claiming 28 wickets in 29 T20 games. The 28-year-old will compete for the IPL Supernovas next month.

Teams:

IPL Supernovas

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Chamari Athapaththu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik

IPL Trailblazers

Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simran Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam

IPL Velocity

Mithali Raj (c), Veda Krishnamurthy (vc), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Jahanara Alam, M. Anagha

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

