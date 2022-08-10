Proteas

24m ago

Proteas endure tough day in the field against England Lions

South African paceman Duanne Olivier (AFP)
South African paceman Duanne Olivier (AFP)
RODGER BOSCH / AFP


Dan Lawrence struck a quick-fire 97 from as many balls as England Lions reached 279-3 at the end of the second day against the Proteas at Canterbury.

The 25-year-old, who has not played for England this home summer, guided the Lions from 50-1 to 223-3 when he was caught out just three runs short of a century.

The Lions finished the second day trailing the Proteas' first innings total of 433 by 154 runs. Lawrence was well-supported, first by Dom Sibley, who hit 48, and then by Harry Brook, who finished the day unbeaten on 64.

It was a good recovery for the Lions after they had slightly let the match get away from them with the ball in the first innings, with the number eight Khaya Zondo (86), number nine Kyle Verreynne (62) and number 10 Marco Jansen (54) all adding significantly to the Proteas' total.

Duanne Olivier was the pick of the tourists' bowling attack, having returned to the international scene in 2021 due to the expiration of the Kolpak system, and finished with two wickets for 39 from 10 overs.



Read more on:
proteascricket
