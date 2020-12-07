Proteas, England ODI series postponed after Covid-19 cases

South Africa's ODI series against England has been postponed as a result of numerous coronavirus scares.

England won the T20 series 3-0 and were set to take on the Proteas in three ODIs.

Members of both the Proteas and English camps have returned positive coronavirus results in recent days.

The Proteas' three-match ODI series against England has been postponed without a ball being called thanks to numerous coronavirus scares over the last few days.

The news was confirmed by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday.

The series was initially due to begin at Newlands last Friday but, on the day of that match, it was confirmed that a member of the Proteas squad had tested positive for the coronavirus and that the start of the series would thus be pushed back to Sunday in Paarl.

It was the third Proteas player to have tested positive for the virus since the initial squad was announced for the limited overs series, which included three T20s and the three ODIs.

The T20 series went ahead and the Proteas lost 3-0.

Then, on Sunday in Paarl, it was confirmed that two hotel staffers at the Vineyard Hotel - the Cape Town bio-bubble base for both the Proteas and England - had also returned positive results while two English players, too, had returned unconfirmed positive results.

That saw the Paarl match scrapped while, later on Sunday, it was then confirmed that Monday's clash at Newlands - which would have effectively been the second ODI - was also postponed.

By Monday afternoon, sanity prevailed and the inevitable outcome of the series being called off, for now, was reached.

According to the CSA statement, CSA and the ECB "will now work together to determine when the three-match series, which forms part of the ICC Cricket Men's Super League, can take place in the future."

"The concern over the mental health impact of recent events on all involved is not one that we as CSA or the ECB take lightly and the decision to postpone the tour is the most responsible and reasonable course of action for us," said CSA acting CEO, Kugandrie Govender.

"I would like to thank the ECB for the continued positive relations and we look forward to hosting the England team in the near future."

ECB CEO Tom Harrison, meanwhile, emphasised that the welfare of the players and management was the priority.

"We were concerned about the potential impact that recent developments might have on the wellbeing of the touring party, and so after consultation with Cricket South Africa we have jointly made the decision to postpone the remaining matches in this Series, in best interest of the players' welfare," he said.

"I would like to thank Cricket South Africa for their support and understanding on this matter and look forward to working with them to identify a time when we can return to play these fixtures in the future."

There was still no clarity, meanwhile, on the two unconfirmed positive results to have come out of the England camp.