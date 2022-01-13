Proteas fighting desperately at Newlands as Pant, Kohli extend Indian lead

The Proteas are fighting with everything they have, trying desperately to give themselves something manageable to chase in the third and final Test against India at Newlands.

At lunch on day three, India were 130/4 having manufactured a 143-run lead.

LIVE | Proteas v India - 3rd Test, Day 3

Virat Kohli only scored 14 runs in the morning session and is currently 28*, and while his wicket remains the key for the Proteas, Rishabh Pant (51* off 60) is proving problematic to the South African cause as he continues to play his shots in an effort to take the game away.

With India resuming the day 70 runs ahead on 57/2, the Proteas had the perfect start.

With just the second ball of the morning, Keegan Petersen pulled off the catch of the series at leg slip, diving to his right to pluck Marco Jansen's ball out of the air and dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara (9).

Then, in the very next over, Proteas spearhead Kagiso Rabada was in on the action with a superb delivery that climbed on Ajinkya Rahane (1). The ball went through to Kyle Verreynne behind the stumps, who fumbled above his head before it fell to Dean Elgar at first slip, who showed good instincts to take the grab.

The decision was 'not out' from umpire Marais Erasmus, but Elgar was quick to go upstairs with replays showing Rahane had gloved it.

At that point, India had added just one run to their score to be 58/4, and South Africa were smelling blood.

Pant, though, was in a mood and while Kohli displayed patience and calm, the Indian wicketkeeper was happy to throw his hands at everything loose.

At this moment in the Test, every run conceded is hurting the Proteas, and they need to break this Kohli/Pant partnership that currently stands at 72.

Regardless of what happens from here, South Africa will need to bat well to get over the line.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa, but that feat is looking more and more likely now.

Scores in brief:

India 223 (Kohli 79, Pujara 43, Rabada 4/73, Jansen 3/55) and 130/4 (Pant 51*, Kohli 28*, Jansen 2/25, Rabada 2/45)