Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Proteas fighting desperately at Newlands as Pant, Kohli extend Indian lead

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Proteas celebrate at Newlands (Gallo)
Proteas celebrate at Newlands (Gallo)

The Proteas are fighting with everything they have, trying desperately to give themselves something manageable to chase in the third and final Test against India at Newlands. 

At lunch on day three, India were 130/4 having manufactured a 143-run lead. 

LIVE | Proteas v India - 3rd Test, Day 3

Virat Kohli only scored 14 runs in the morning session and is currently 28*, and while his wicket remains the key for the Proteas, Rishabh Pant (51* off 60) is proving problematic to the South African cause as he continues to play his shots in an effort to take the game away. 

With India resuming the day 70 runs ahead on 57/2, the Proteas had the perfect start. 

With just the second ball of the morning, Keegan Petersen pulled off the catch of the series at leg slip, diving to his right to pluck Marco Jansen's ball out of the air and dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara (9). 

Then, in the very next over, Proteas spearhead Kagiso Rabada was in on the action with a superb delivery that climbed on Ajinkya Rahane (1). The ball went through to Kyle Verreynne behind the stumps, who fumbled above his head before it fell to Dean Elgar at first slip, who showed good instincts to take the grab. 

The decision was 'not out' from umpire Marais Erasmus, but Elgar was quick to go upstairs with replays showing Rahane had gloved it. 

At that point, India had added just one run to their score to be 58/4, and South Africa were smelling blood. 

Pant, though, was in a mood and while Kohli displayed patience and calm, the Indian wicketkeeper was happy to throw his hands at everything loose. 

At this moment in the Test, every run conceded is hurting the Proteas, and they need to break this Kohli/Pant partnership that currently stands at 72. 

Regardless of what happens from here, South Africa will need to bat well to get over the line. 

India have never won a Test series in South Africa, but that feat is looking more and more likely now.

Scores in brief:

India 223 (Kohli 79, Pujara 43, Rabada 4/73, Jansen 3/55) and 130/4 (Pant 51*, Kohli 28*, Jansen 2/25, Rabada 2/45)

SA 210 (Petersen 72, Bavuma 28, Bumrah 5/42)

India lead by 143 runs with 6 second-innings wickets remaining

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiaproteasrishabh pantvirat kohlicape towncricket
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6265 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 1001 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3408 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5344 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo