Proteas

40m ago

add bookmark

Proteas forced into last-minute charter flight dash to Pakistan

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mark Boucher (Gallo)
Mark Boucher (Gallo)

South Africa's Test cricket squad had to fly to Pakistan on a hastily-arranged charter flight after their commercial flights were cancelled -- and Covid-19 restrictions could further complicate the team's plans, it emerged on Sunday.

The 21-member team and support staff arrived in Karachi on Saturday for a two-Test series against Pakistan, starting on January 26.

A team spokesperson confirmed on Sunday that Cricket South Africa had to make urgent late arrangements after being informed on Thursday that Emirates Airlines had temporarily suspended flights to and from South Africa for "operational reasons".

The South African players had been due to travel in groups to Dubai from the airline's hubs in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban before travelling on to Karachi.

Cricket South Africa were able to organise a charter flight to enable the team to depart as planned on Friday night, flying directly to Karachi.

With Covid-19 restrictions severely limiting international travel options from South Africa, CSA now has a major logistical and cost problem if a planned Twenty20 international series, due to follow the Test matches, is to go ahead.

It had been expected that an almost completely different squad would play in the three T20 matches, with the Test squad returning to South Africa to prepare for a planned series against Australia.

The Test series in Pakistan is due to end on February 8 with the T20 internationals scheduled on February 11-14.

The home Test series against Australia, which has not yet been confirmed, is likely to start in early March, two weeks later than originally planned.

But a CSA source told AFP that Covid-19 protocols would make it necessary for the South African Test squad to return home immediately after the second Test in Pakistan.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Unlikely heroes Sundar, Thakur drag India back into 4th Test v Aussies
Proteas Covid-19 tests all return negative after arrival in Karachi
Proteas' not-so-secret weapon to rekindling reverse swing prowess
Read more on:
proteascricket
loading... Live
Titans 0
Knights 0
View More
loading... Live
Australia 369/10 & 21/0
India 336/10
View More
loading... Live
Sri Lanka 135/10 & 359/10
England 421/10 & 38/3
View More
loading... Live
Knights 0
Titans 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 11293 votes
Cricket
12% - 3230 votes
Football
19% - 5078 votes
Athletics
2% - 672 votes
Boxing
1% - 268 votes
Cycling
2% - 635 votes
Golf
5% - 1392 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2309 votes
Tennis
3% - 910 votes
Water sports
1% - 243 votes
American sports
1% - 327 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 885 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo