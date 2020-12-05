Proteas given a clean bill of health, ODI series to go ahead

The Proteas squad have all returned negative Covid-19 tests ahead of their ODI series against England.

This comes after a Proteas player tested positive on Friday, which led to the postponement of the opening ODI.

The first ODI will now take place in Paarl on Sunday.

There was relief and some good news from the Proteas camp on Saturday morning as Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that the Proteas team returned negative for Covid-19.

"Cricket South Africa is pleased to announce that the entire Proteas team has returned negative results from the Covid-19 tests that were conducted yesterday evening in Cape Town," read their statement.

On Friday, an hour before the opening ODI at Newlands against England, CSA and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decided to call off the game after a Proteas player tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is the third time a Proteas player has tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of England's tour to South Africa.

One player had tested positive before the Proteas entered their bio-bubble in Cape Town while a second had tested positive inside the bio-bubble and was immediately isolated from the team.

CSA Chief Medical Officer Dr Shuaib Manjra stated in a press video that an investigation over the third positive case took place, which proved to be a dead-end.

READ | England express concern, question Proteas' bio-secure bubble

CSA will not release names of affected players due to "Dr-patient confidentiality".

Meanwhile, England has not returned any positive cases since they've landed in the country last month.

The final round of Covid-19 tests is expected to take place on Tuesday ahead of the final ODI match on Wednesday.

The series opener will get underway as scheduled at Boland Park on Sunday at 10:00.

Proteas men's ODI squad for ODI Series vs England

Quinton de Kock (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Junior Dala (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras).

ODI series

Sunday, 06 December 2020 - 1st ODI, Boland Park - 10:00

Monday, 07 December 2020 - 2nd ODI, Newlands - 14:00

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 - 3rd ODI, Newlands - 13:00

- Compiled by Sport24 staff