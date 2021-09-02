Proteas go down in opening Sri Lanka ODI after losing skipper Bavuma to injury

South African cricket so desperately needed a win, but it did not come in the first ODI between the Proteas and Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday.

The Proteas were chasing 301 for victory after the hosts had posted 300/9 - Avishka Fernando's 118 off 115 was superb - but they fell 14 runs short, finishing 286/6.

Sitting pretty at 155/1, South Africa looked well poised to successfully complete the chase, but then skipper Temba Bavuma (38* off 53) was forced to retire hurt with an injured finger.

Bavuma was on the receiving end of a throw back to the wicketkeeper that hit him flush on the hand, and while he soldiered on for another couple of overs, he eventually returned to the dressing room with the pain obviously overwhelming.

Bavuma and Aiden Markram (96 off 90) had compiled a partnership of 106 by that stage and that left the Proteas in a position were they would have considered themselves favourites.

Soon after Bavuma retired, however, Markram was dismissed four runs short of what would have been a maiden ODI century.

The 26-year-old Markram gave a timely reminder of his class, and his knock was a catalogue of quality cricket strokes to all areas of the park.

As long as Markram was at the wicket, the Proteas would have backed themselves for the win.

When Rassie van der Dussen (59 off 59) and Kyle Verreynne (12 off 20) came together, however, the run rate started climbing as the Sri Lankan spin started to take control.

Van der Dussen, as Markram was, was inventive and effective against the Sri Lankan spin attack.

He showed again that he will be instrumental in any Proteas resurgence that comes in the coming days, weeks and months, but it was ultimately not enough to see his side home.

Heinrich Klaasen's 36 (31) was in vain.

In their chase, South Africa simply didn't have the firepower to strike when it mattered most.

Both sides were 210/3 after 40 overs, but the Proteas faded.

Earlier, the Proteas bowling attack had been under pressure from the very beginning of the match.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj (2/30 in 10) pulled it back and was the pick of the Proteas bowlers, but spearhead Kagiso Rabada (2/65 in 9), Anrich Nortje (0/69 in 10) and Andile Phehlukwayo (0/37 in 5) were costly.

The second ODI takes place on Saturday with play starting at 11:00 (SA time).