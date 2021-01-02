Proteas

48m ago

add bookmark

Proteas great Dale Steyn insists: 'I am NOT retired'

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dale Steyn for the Royal Challengers Bangalore
Dale Steyn for the Royal Challengers Bangalore
DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has confirmed that he will not play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in this year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 37-year-old paceman broke the news on social media, saying he was taking a break from cricket but did also say that he was not retiring from the game just yet.

Steyn wrote on Twitter: "Just a short message to let everyone know that I've made myself unavailable for RCB at this years IPL, I'm also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period.

"Thank you to RCB for understanding.

"I will be playing in other leagues, nicely spaced out to give myself a opportunity to do something's I've been excited about as well as continue to play the game I love so much.

"NO, I'm NOT retired. Here's to a great 2021."

Steyn, who retired from Test cricket as the Proteas' leading wicket-taker with 439 scalps, played three matches for the RCB during last year's edition of the IPL, taking one wicket.

- TeamTALK media 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'Confident' Proteas batting order will 'start afresh' at Wanderers, says Elgar
Sri Lanka ravaged by injuries, at least four down going into 2nd Proteas Test
5 Indian cricket players in quarantine after Melbourne dinner date
Read more on:
proteasdale steyncricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 10958 votes
Cricket
12% - 3080 votes
Football
19% - 4904 votes
Athletics
2% - 654 votes
Boxing
1% - 256 votes
Cycling
2% - 617 votes
Golf
5% - 1344 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2227 votes
Tennis
3% - 869 votes
Water sports
1% - 235 votes
American sports
1% - 317 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 847 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo