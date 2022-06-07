Proteas had 'a point to prove' to take Irish T20s to decider, says Goodall

Proteas women opener Lara Goodall says that South Africa wanted to prove a point after cruising to victory on Monday and level the T20 series against Ireland.

Goodall scored her maiden T20 half-century as the Proteas comfortably chased a total of 107 to win the second T20 against Ireland.

Goodall ended with an impressive 52 off just 40 balls.

Proteas opener Lara Goodall says they wanted to prove a point as they cruised to victory in the second T20 against Ireland in Dublin on Monday.

Last week, the Proteas women fell short by 10 runs in the opening T20 to hand Ireland only their second T20 victory over SA in 11 matches.

The Proteas needed a win to avoid any blushes and executed a stellar all-rounder performance to sealed an eight-wicket win, levelling the three-match T20 series 1-1.

After they were asked to field first, the Proteas bowling attack restricted Ireland to 106/7 at the Pembroke Cricket Club.

Goodall came with intention and smashed seven fours and a six to bring up her maiden T20 half-century in her 15th T20 game.

The Proteas opener shared a 72-run stand with Anneke Bosch (32) before Goodall was bowled by Jane Maguire for a well-played 52 off 40 balls.

"(Having) that intent to score in the powerplay and not being scared to go over the top, it was just about trusting my shots and my strength," Goodall told reporters on Monday following the game.

"It came off today. I came in with a game plan after the first T20 didn't go well with the team for the entire team. And as an opener in the T20s, you set up the innings for the team, the middle-order can take it away. Luckily, we didn't need them today."

The Proteas turned things around on Monday and demonstrated a clinical performance with both bat and ball after stern chats from captain Sune Luus last week.

Goodall added that South Africa came out with a "point to prove" in the second T20 as they look to build the momentum ahead of Wednesday's decider.

"It wasn't our best performance in the first T20. Sune sat us down nicely as a side and had a stern chat with us. I think everyone couldn't disagree at all, so we took our off day to reflect and look at ourselves and know that's not our standard," said

"We just want to win cricket games and that's what we need to do. If we play 80 percent of our ability, we'll win more games than lose.

"Today, it was just a thing of we had a point to prove and that's where this team is at its best. When our backs are up against the wall, we always come out a bit stronger."

The final and deciding T20 on Wednesday starts at 17:30 SA time.

Following the three-match T20 series, the two teams will also compete in a three-match ODI series.

Proteas squad for Ireland Tour:

Anneke Bosch (Senwes Dragons), Tazmin Brits (Senwes Dragons), Trisha Chetty (KZN Coastal), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (KZN Coastal), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Sune Luus (Titans Ladies), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Lions), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions), Andrie Steyn (Western Province), Chloe Tryon (KZN Coastal), Delmi Tucker (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province)