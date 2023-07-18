1h ago

Proteas heading to New Zealand for Test series in early 2024

Herman Mostert
Proteas celebrate (Gallo)
Proteas celebrate (Gallo)

The Proteas will head to New Zealand for a two-Test series early next year, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Tuesday.

The first Test is scheduled for 4-9 February at Bay Oval in Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga, with the second match set for 13-17 February at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

The Test series will form part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

The tourists will also play a three-day warm-up match against yet-to-be-determined opposition from 29-31 January in Christchurch.

"The tour of New Zealand will be an excellent opportunity for the Proteas to test themselves away from home for the first time during the new cycle of the ICC WTC," said CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

"This tour confirms CSA's commitment to honouring the ICC’s Future Tours Programme (FTP), regardless of other competing and equally compelling engagements. It is an affirmation of our appetite for Test matches, which we always take delight in playing."

The last time the Proteas met the Black Caps was in a Test series in New Zealand in 2022 which ended 1-1.

The Black Caps have never won a Test series against South Africa home or away.


