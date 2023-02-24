24 Feb

add bookmark

Proteas hero Brits in dreamland after semi-final heroics: 'I'm still going to need to wake up'

accreditation
Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African batter Tazmin Brits
South African batter Tazmin Brits
Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
  • Proteas batter Tazmin Brits says her side's Women's T20 World Cup final berth still needs to sink in.
  • Brits produced a match-winning innings with the bat and in the field as the Proteas upset England in their semi-final at Newlands.
  • It turned out to be a special day for every SA cricket fan as the Proteas women became the first senior team from these shores to make a World Cup final.

Proteas batter Tazmin Brits was emotional as she never imagined producing a match-winning performance to steer South Africa to their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup final.

Brits had a magical day with the bat and in the field as South Africa booked their place in Sunday's historic Women's T20 World Cup final against Australia.

The hosts were underdogs heading into the semi-final but produced a brilliant six-run triumph over England in front of a roaring Newlands crowd.

FIRST TAKE | World Cup final Proteas are heroes: Brits, Ismail, Khaka, Wolvaardt... remember the names

Brits smashed 68 off 55 balls (hitting six fours and two sixes) before taking four catches.

"I don't know. I still can't believe it, to be honest with you, [it] feels like I'm still going to need to wake up in a sense," Brits told reporters on Friday.

"I try not to get too emotional, but yeah, today was very, very special for me."

Brits' life story is filled with sporting highs and lows as she was once crowned world junior javelin champion at the IAAF Athletics Championships in Ostrava at 16.

She was set for the 2012 Olympic Games in London after throwing the qualifying distance before a horrific car accident dashed her dreams.

ALSO READ | 'My whole career was ripped underneath me': Proteas star Brits takes unique path to World Cup dream

However, Brits found solace in cricket and years later, the now 32-year-old will represent her country in a World Cup final against the defending champions.

The Proteas women have gone where no man has gone before, as they became the first senior SA team to reach an ICC World Cup final.

Brits admitted that there was always belief in the side as they dispelled the underdog tag with a semi-final upset.

"I think we've always believed that we could do it," admitted Brits.

"We are more settled into it (the World Cup). We weren't expecting to be technically where we are now, so it's kind of like the underdog. The underdog ends up making you want to be better, so we just challenged the team and kept going.

Sunday's final at Newlands starts at 15:00.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteas womenwomens t20 world cupt20 world cuptazmin britscricket
loading... Live
AmaZulu 0
Royal AM 0
View More
loading... Live
AFC Bournemouth 0
Manchester City 3
View More
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
30% - 3925 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
61% - 7906 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
9% - 1197 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo