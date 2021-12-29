Proteas keep India in check at lunch on day four, but lead grows to 209

India may have grown their second innings lead to 209 on the fourth morning of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion, but South Africa held them back to 79/3.

First innings centurion KL Rahul (23) and nightwatchman Shardul Thakur (10) were the wickets that were prised out by Kagiso Rabada (1/24) and Lungi Ngidi (1/24), respectively, but India still hold all the aces on a fourth-day surface that started to reveal some bounce demons.

SA's discipline saw them concede 63 runs in the session where tighter lines and hostile bowling saw the hosts keep India in check.

Rahul was on the receiving end of some spicy short-pitched bowling that discomfited him immensely.

There was a bouncer from Rabada that didn't get up as much as he expected, and it hit him on the chest just in front of the stumps.

While SA's bowlers enjoyed the conditions, it also served as a reminder of what to expect when they chase whatever India sets.

What they did do was to bowl accurately, conceding nine fours and a six that was delightfully hit by Thakur off the much-improved Marco Jansen (1/14).

Thakur was the first wicket of the morning when he edged Rabada to Wiaan Mulder at third slip to leave India at 34/2.

That's when Rahul's examination at the hands of Rabada started in earnest as the out of form Cheteshwar Pujara (12*) tried to play himself out of a pair and back into form.

He was gifted a life on four when Rabada grassed him at mid-on of Ngidi, but the big pacer's diligence was rewarded when he forced Rahul to edge one to Dean Elgar at first slip.

Pujara, whose position has been under scrutiny despite his contributions to India's wins, battled on with Virat Kohli (18*).

How much India will set South Africa and when they'll bat hinges on how long and how quick this pair bats in the second session.

Scores in brief:

India: 327 and 79/3 (KL Rahul 23, Virat Kohli 18*, Cheteshwar Pujara 12*, Marco Jansen 1/14, Kagiso Rabada 1/24, Lungi Ngidi 1/24)

South Africa: 197 (Temba Bavuma 52, Quinton de Kock 34, Rabada 19, Mohammad Shami 5/44, Jasprit Bumrah 2/16, Shardul Thakur 2/51)

India leads by 209 runs