Proteas shake-up: Bavuma handed Test captaincy, stands down from T20 role as De Zorzi called up





Temba Bavuma will captain South Africa in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies, Cricket South Africa announced on Friday.

READ | Biff praises Temba for 'right' response to SA20 snub, reiterates franchises' selection autonomy





Following a restructuring within the leadership group, Bavuma replaces Dean Elgar at the helm in the red-ball format.

He will also continue to captain the one-day side, but has stepped down as T20 captain.

CSA will announce Bavuma's replacement for that format when the white-ball squad to face the West Indies is named after the Test series.

Elgar, who captained the Proteas in 15 Tests over the last two years, remains available for selection.

Speaking of Bavuma's elevation to Test skipper, CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said Bavuma had vast captaincy experience.

"Cricket South Africa would like to welcome Temba as the new captain of the Proteas Men's national team," said Nkwe.

"He is a player that has vast captaincy experience both at domestic level and on the international stage, having led both the ODI and T20I teams since March 2021 when he was appointed.

"We trust he will deliver on all our expectations and help carry the team forward after some excellent work by his predecessor, Dean, during the same period."

The 15-man squad to face the West Indies includes a new face in the form of Western Province batsman Tony de Zorzi, who has been in fine form for the coastal province this season, scoring 489 runs at an average of 122.5

North West Dragons' Senuran Muthusamy joins the Test squad for the first time since 2019.

Dolphins batter Keegan Petersen makes his return from a hamstring injury, with Lions' Ryan Rickelton also named in the squad.

Aiden Markram has been drafted back into the Test squad, while his Titans teammate, Heinrich Klaasen, will keep wicket.

"This is a hugely important series for the Proteas as they begin life under a new captain and new Test coach in Shukri," Nkwe said regarding the side's make-up.

"As you will see, most of the players selected are those that have done very well for the national team in recent years and have been responsible for our current excellent standing in the WTC (World Test Championship). There is a good blend of youth and experience, and we are confident that the new coaching staff will get the best out of them as they build towards a better future for South African cricket."

Test head coach Shukri Conrad was confident that the squad selected was the best to take on the West Indies.



"We believe we have selected the strongest possible group for this series against a strong West Indies team who are coming here fresh from beating Zimbabwe," Conrad said.

"We are pleased to see the likes of Keegan Petersen fit again and ready to play after his injury.

"He will add some much-needed stability to the batting, which has also been strengthened by the return of Aiden Markram and the maiden call-up of Tony de Zorzi.

"We look forward to a good series between two teams that are rebuilding, and we expect to only get better as we spend more time together as a group in the weeks and months ahead,” Conrad added.

Nkwe confirmed further restructuring in the Proteas' ranks with Victor Mpitsang released from his role as the national convenor of selectors.

The current interim structure will see the head coaches of the respective teams playing a leading role in squad selections going forward.

“We also felt this was an opportune time to reassess the selection team and have decided to make some changes that we expect will help us with planning better in the future,” Nkwe explained.

“In this regard, we thank Victor for the time he has invested with the national team over the last few years and wish him well for the future.”

Proteas Test squad against West Indies

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Dean Elgar (Titans), Simon Harmer (Titans), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Senuran Muthusamy (Dragons), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions).

South Africa Test Series against West Indies

28 February – 04 March

South Africa vs West Indies - SuperSport Park, Centurion

08 – 12 March

South Africa vs West Indies – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Both matches start at 10:00.