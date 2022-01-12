Proteas, led by Petersen, recover from early Markram wobble at picturesque Newlands

The Proteas could not have asked for better batting conditions on the second morning of their series-deciding Test against India in Cape Town on Wednesday, but they were off to the wobbliest of starts.

Keegan Petersen (40*) led the recovery, combining for an undefeated 55-run partnership for the fourth-wicket with Rassie van der Dussen (17*) through some probing Indian seam bowling, and at lunch South Africa were 100/3 and 123 runs behind.

Newlands was a picture, bathed in sunshine and blanketed by the bluest sky, which was in stark contrast to the overcast conditions that greeted the Indian batters on day one.

The Proteas, 17/1 overnight having dismissed the tourists for 223 the day before, were set to bat themselves into a commanding position.

Instead, Aiden Markram (8) lasted just two balls, leaving a length delivery from the highly-skilled Jasprit Bumrah that cannoned into his off stump.

It wasn't pretty from the Proteas opener, who has now scored just 60 runs in his five knocks this series.

Initial thoughts that the ball had jagged back off the surface were short-lived as replays revealed the slightest movement. Instead, it was the Bumrah angle that deceived Markram, whose second innings in this Test now becomes an important one for him.

Petersen was in next, but it was night-watchman Keshav Maharaj who impressed most in the early overs as he saw off Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Maharaj's left hamstring was heavily strapped following the injury he picked up late on Tuesday, but that did not seem to hamper him at all.

His role with the ball has been limited in this series, but when Maharaj had his middle stump knocked out of the ground by Umesh Yadav to end the opening hour of play, his 25 runs were hugely valuable in the context of the match.

Petersen, meanwhile, was patient and compact, leaving well and showing a solid enough defence. He survived a review for lbw off Shardul Thakur that was going over the top, and while questions were asked of his technique, he answered them to get through unscathed at the Proteas launched their recovery.

When there was width on offer, the 28-year-old took the shot on and he delivered some attractive shot-making that included a reverse sweep off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

There were several edges that dropped just short of the slip cordon, and at the other end, Van der Dussen was measured.

The second session now becomes key to the series, and if the Proteas can get through to Wednesday evening with wickets in hand, then they will have taken a significant step towards winning this series.

Scores in brief:

India 223 (Kohli 79, Pujara 43, Rabada 4/73, Jansen 3/55)

SA 100/3 (Petersen 40*, Maharaj 25, Van der Dussen 17*, Bumrah 2/16)

SA trail by 123 runs with 7 first-innings wickets in hand